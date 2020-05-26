LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District’s Reopening Our Schools Working Group convened for the first time earlier this month to set the groundwork.
The working group will provide input that will inform CCSD’s plan for the reopening of schools in August.
The guiding principles of the working group include:
Ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and employees.
Promoting equity and accessibility to learning for all students.
Providing instructional delivery systems to meet the needs of all students.
Fostering positive relationships and interactions.
The working group members will separate into subgroups to provide input aligned with their role and to gather feedback from other individuals in similar roles. Input from the greater community also will be gathered by distributing a short survey to parents, staff and community members in the next few weeks.
The input of this working group is the first step in planning to reopen schools.
The working group will provide input that will inform planning from the beginning and facilitate the work in subgroups.
School/department subject matter experts, using input from the working group and subgroups as well as individual expertise and experience, will refine plan options.
Unit chiefs will present recommendations to CCSD Executive Cabinet and the superintendent. And Executive Cabinet and superintendent will discuss recommendations for reopening schools.
The superintendent will share options and make a final recommendation to the board of school trustees.
