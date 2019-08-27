LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library is host to a writers workshop twice a month, featuring published and aspiring writers seeking to improve their skills.
The workshops are hosted by Marcia Scott, a local writer of romance stories. The workshops often feature a published author speaking about different aspects of writing.
From fiction to factual works, the workshop setting highlights different points of writing for authors to expand their knowledge and skills.
The featured author at the group’s most recent meeting was L.J. Dare, who has published four books and is working on a fifth. Dare is the author of “The King’s Blade,” “A Bride for the King” and other similar novels in the romance genre. She and Scott spent Thursday’s workshop speaking about how best to develop characters in writing.
Eleven fellow writers were in attendance to listen to Dare and Scott expound on the important topic.
On picking out names for the people in their works, Dare produced a series of books which she uses to give her fictional folks a name. Books such as “Character naming sourcebook,” “100,000 baby names,” and even one that specializes in Scottish names based on her own ancestry.
From there she expanded to the various aspects of fleshing out the fictional beings in her works, interacting with the real people in the workshop for ideas. From personality traits, tics, quirks and physical traits, Dare went wider and further with each aspect.
Scott added her own take on how best to create believable and interesting characters.
The attendees themselves added their own ideas as well, making for a very creative and helpful session for the day.
The workshops are twice a month, running from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway. There is no fee to attend them.
Scott had the fall schedule printed up and the workshops run all year long.
For more information or to find out when the next Laughlin writers workshop is, contact the Laughlin Library at 702- 507-4063.
