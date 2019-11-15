On Saturday, Nov. 16, Colorado River Chapter 32-7 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, a 501 C19 (military), is inviting the general public to participate in the second annual Veterans Appreciation Motorcycle Poker Run.
Registration continues from 8 to 9:30 a.m. MST at Moose Lodge 1860, 2620 Miracle Mile, Bullhead City (and features) great poker run prize money, raffles, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. The event will benefit local Mohave County Veterans.
This non-profit group is making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families. Join the Colorado River CVMA for a day of great riding and camaraderie for a worthy cause: Arizona’s veterans.
We are an association of combat veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. Our mission now is to support and defend those who have defended our country and our freedoms. Our focus is to help veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter, and guidance, or simply to say, “Thank you and welcome home.”
Our membership is comprised of full members (those with verified combat service) and supporter members (those who have non-combat military service, and have a sincere dedication to helping veterans). We have members from all 50 states and living abroad. Many members continue to serve in our armed forces, with several serving in combat areas now.
On July 11, 2018, CVMA 32-7 became a full chapter in Arizona and adopted a patch to represent the Tri-City area, which serves Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City. The skull represents our ties to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the hat is for Arizona, the train is for the depot in Kingman and the steer skull is for the desert we live in.
The two main things that brought us together were motorcycle riding and being veterans from combat zones or theaters. The original 45 members have adopted a patch to wear indicating that they are the original founding fathers of CV.
We sponsor and/or participate in many motorcycle-related charity events each year and as a 501 C19 (military) non-profit organization donate to various veteran care facilities and veteran charities. For additional information or questions about the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association contact Bob Farmer, Commander; email cvma32.7@gmail.com or call 765-427-6691.
