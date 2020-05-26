WINDOW ROCK (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Tuesday that recent data indicates the coronavirus peak for hospitalizations on the vast reservation occurred from April 21-26, a month earlier than initial projections
During a live online town hall, Nez said initial projections showed the Navajo Nation's COVID-19 surge peak would begin the week of May 24.
Nez said implementing stay-at-home orders and weekend curfews have helped "flatten the curve in certain areas and we are working hard to make sure the daily numbers begin to decrease consistently."
The Navajo Department of Health reported 105 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death Monday. That pushed the numbers to 4,794 cases and 157 known deaths.
Tribal officials also said preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate about 1,491 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending.
Nez said nearly 15% of tribal members have been tested so far.
The Navajo Nation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.
