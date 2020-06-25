WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health on Thursday reported 121 additional positive cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation with one more known death.
That pushes the total of positive COVID-19 cases on the reservation to 7,278 with the death toll at 348.
Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,859 people have recovered from COVID-19 with one hospital report still pending.
Tribal health officials said 52,458 people have been tested so far.
The Navajo Nation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.