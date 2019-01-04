#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Jan. 5
NEEDLES — A 35-year-old Needles woman has been jailed after slashing a victim’s arm with a sword.
#NeedlesNow, Friday, Jan. 4
NEEDLES — Senior who will graduate from Needles High School in 2019 can apply for a BPO Elks Legacy Scholarship online by 11:59 a.m. Central Time Friday, Feb. 1.
#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Jan. 3
HENDERSON — As of Jan. 3 Needles’ Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball team was 0-2 in the seventh annual Gator Winter Classic tournament at Green Valley High School in Henderson.
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Needles High School Lady ’Stangs basketball team enters tournament play Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 2 through 5, in the seventh annual Gator Winter Classic.
NEEDLES — It was a 52-29 victory for the Needles High School Lady ’Stangs over their NIAA 2A South League basketball rival Lincoln County Lady Lynx on Dec. 20 in The Corral.
NEEDLES — It wasn’t the outcome the Needles High School Mustangs wanted as they lost against their NIAA 2A South League Rivals the Lincoln County Lynx 73-60.
NEEDLES — There were many student-athletes recognized during the Needles High School Fall Sports Awards Banquet held at BPO Elks Lodge 1608 Dec. 5.
NEEDLES — The first people of the Tri-state area focus on the future in a multi-day celebration this week, as the 42nd annual Fort Mojave Indian Days return.
Dance students of the Needles Recreation Department’s Dance Trax 51 program give a recital in the Needles High School auditorium on May 12, 2018. Predictably, the popular troupe packed the house.
NEEDLES — Royalty contestants for the 42nd Colorado River Round Up Rodeo have until Sunday, March 11, to submit applications and a non-refundable $75 application fee. Applications can be printed from the website www.needlesrodeo.com; call Royalty Director Kim Willis at 760-774-9238 or send e…
NEEDLES — Fans of the local celebration of beauty and speed can double their fun this year with a two-day pass for $10: half the price the $10 a day tickets command during the Feb. 23 and 24 event.
NEEDLES — The Needles Hiking Club, established in the 2017-18 school year, met every Tuesday to plan and discuss places to hike. Every month, the club members hiked a new trail in the Tri-state area. Some of the trails hiked by the 25 club members were Aspen Peak and Potato Patch, trails in …
KINGMAN — Jim Hinckley, internationally acclaimed author, lecturer, historian, tour guide, and tour development consultant, will be at Kingman’s Independence Day celebration to sign his new book: 100 Things to Do on Route 66 Before You Die.
NEEDLES — The project consisting of installing 16 cameras with video recording within the El Garces building has been completed by Data Gear Inc.
NEEDLES — Celebrate the history of cross-continental motorized transportation Saturday, when Route 66 Railway Day arrives in Santa Fe Park.
NEEDLES — Though lowering clouds and gusty winds may have conspired to reduce attendance on Saturday the 42nd running of the Colorado River Round Up Rodeo “did very, very well,” according to the Needles Rodeo Association’s Judy Thornton. She reported that Friday night was a record-setter, wi…
