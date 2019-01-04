Featured Stories

News

Sports

Latest e-Edition

Arts & Entertainment

Needles - Route 66 - River

+2
Rodeo returns for 42nd time
featured

Rodeo returns for 42nd time

  • 0

NEEDLES — Though lowering clouds and gusty winds may have conspired to reduce attendance on Saturday the 42nd running of the Colorado River Round Up Rodeo “did very, very well,” according to the Needles Rodeo Association’s Judy Thornton. She reported that Friday night was a record-setter, wi…

Featured Businesses

Find a local business