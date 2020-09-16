NEEDLES — Between the operational, under construction and conditional use permits, there are 88 total cannabis projects in Needles.
The City of Needles provided an update during the regular city council meeting last week; the project status was as of Sept. 2, 2020.
Nineteen cannabis projects are considered operational and active in the city and they make up a total of 153,100 square feet of operations. Five operational cannabis projects are considered inactive and they make up 6,864 square feet.
In the cannabis projects classified as under construction, there are 19 with a total business square footage of 143,310. The square footage and a wide range from 30,375 square feet being the biggest to 160 square feet as the smallest. The types of CUP that were issued to those buildings under construction are cultivation, manufacturing and distribution.
The biggest group is the CUP issued category, the city reported that they have approved 45 CUP for either distribution, manufacturing and cultivation. The total number of business CUP’s issued square footage is 492,557.
