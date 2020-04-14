NEEDLES — A total of 977 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has confirmed 31 deaths associated with COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there still had been no cases confirmed in Needles or at Colorado River Medical Center, the county said.
SBC released statistics on COVID-19.
A total of 9,358 patients have been tested. Of the 977 that tested positive, 461 are in the 18-49 age range, 278 are in the 50-64 age range, 225 are in the 65-and-over age range, 11 are in the 17-and-under age range and two of unknown age. A little more than 51% of the cases are female with just under 48% male. The gender of less than 1% was not known.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.
Adelanto, 8; Apple Valley, 13; Barstow, 8; Big Bear City, 2; Big Bear Lake, 3; Bloomington, 11; Blue Jay, 2; Chino, 41; Chino Hills, 40; Colton, 30; Crestline, 3; Fontana, 120; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 10; Hesperia, 31; Highland, 39; Joshua Tree, 2; Loma Linda, 18; Mentone, 4; Montclair, 11; Oak Hills, 2; Ontario, 50; Phelan, 2; Rancho Cucamonga, 64; Redlands, 60; Rialto, 41; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 2; San Bernardino, 92; Upland, 32; Victorville, 46; Wrightwood, 1; Yucaipa, 109; Yucca Valley, 7; Undetermined, 56.
Statewide, there have been more than 24,000 confirmed cases with 734 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.
