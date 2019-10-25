This 2006 Jeep Wrangler SE with 4L, Line 6 Automatic, A/C, new Pro Comp Explorer shocks, sway bar and more is the grand prize in the Needles Rodeo Association Jeep Dinner Nov. 2. One ticket out of the 200 wins it. The other 199 go back in the bucket to draw for a $500 cash prize. Other prizes will be distributed throughout the night. There are a few tickets still available: call or text Judy Thornton at 760-333-5255.