NEEDLES — With a shot at winning a Jeep Wrangler, $500 cash or any of several other prizes; and a sure thing ticket holders will enjoy two deep pit barbecue dinners, live music by Littletown and a lot of fun and camaraderie; a $100 ticket to the ninth annual Colorado River Round Up Jeep Dinner presented Saturday, Nov. 2, by the Needles Rodeo Association may be one of the better bargains on the river.
Trouble is, from dinners No. 2 through No. 8 the 200 tickets sold each year were snapped up in a hurry.
Fans of rodeo and off-roading are in luck this year: there are a few left. Call or text Judy Thornton of the Needles Rodeo Association at 760-333-5255 to get one.
Drawing begins at 5 p.m. sharp. Contributions to the association are tax deductible.
Complimentary dry camping is available Friday and Saturday nights at the Needles Rodeo Grounds, 1001 San Clemente at Clary Drive, where the dinner is held.
