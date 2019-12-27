NEEDLES — Still missing Jordyn Breaux and gearing up for a tough week of NIAA 2A South League basketball action beginning Jan. 6, Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball suffered a 51-33 non-conference loss to the NIAA 3A Pahrump Lady Trojans in Pahrump on Dec. 20.
Pahrump Valley High School boasts a few more students than the entire Needles Unified School District. Overmatched? Yes, but Coach Adrian Chavez was glad for the competition, pointing out that a tough non-conference game is good training for a competitive league season.
The Lady ’Stangs started slowly after the long bus ride, allowing Pahrump to climb to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter. They put eight points on the board to the Lady Trojans’ 12 in the second, then added 10 in the third while holding Pahrump to seven.
Needles’ girls closed the gap to six in the third, Chavez reported, then ran out of steam against their much larger opponents though they still scored 12 in the final stanza.
Marie Mills led the Lady ’Stangs with 10; Mia Andrews followed with eight; Clarisse Chavez added seven. Pahrump’s No. 2 Tayla W., a girl Needles had not seen in their 34-23 loss to Pahrump in the River Valley Shootout, scored 11 for the Lady Trojans. No. 42 Kate D., who led Pahrump’s scoring in the Shootout, scored seven.
Needles resumes their season on Monday, Jan. 6, with a short trip to Laughlin. The junior varsity girls play at 3 p.m. PST, JV boys at 4:30, girls varsity at 6 p.m. and boys varsity at 7:30 in the Cougars’ Den.
The action continues at home the following night when Lake Mead comes to call. There is no JV girls game scheduled; the JV boys are scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. PST, varsity girls at 4:30, varsity boys at 6 p.m. in The Corral. The Meadows plays at Needles on Friday, Jan. 10, with the same start times as Tuesday’s games.
(0) comments
