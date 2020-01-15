UPDATE: 5:45 p.m. PST
The rupture that flooded the city yard near River's Edge Golf Course and has interrupted water service to much of the city has turned out not to be the manifold: a distribution device that routes water to several different lines. What blew apart was a line between the well field and that distribution manifold. Replacement pipe was readily available and work is ongoing. It's hoped service will be restored by 8 to 9 p.m. PST.
Meanwhile, bottled drinking water continues to be available until 9 p.m. at an emergency station set up in the El Garces along Front Street between F and G streets. The station will reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow and will continue to operate daily until it's no longer necessary.
Rapid and extreme pressure fluctuations — a "hammerhead" — while re-pressurizing the city's aging water system after the huge leak that closed Interstate 40 on Jan. 14 is being blamed for this latest failure. Residents are asked to conserve water as much as possible in coming days while more permanent repairs are made. Work will likely run into next week at least. - ed.
NEEDLES — A rupture in the main water manifold that feeds the city of Needles has caused the part of the city that is located on the lower half Interstate 40 to be without water.
City of Needles Councilor Shawn Gudmundson said that the locations that are affected are from Carls Junior to East Broadway and out to the Needles Town Center and the lower side of Interstate 40.
“The Fort Mohave Indian Tribe has been informed that their village is without water and San Bernardino County Fire Station 32 has been informed of the water situation if something should arise,” said Gudmundson. "There is no time frame at this time."
Gudmundson said that they’re making arrangements to have non-potable water at the El Graces and bottled water distribution will start immediately for drinking and cooking at the El Garces.
Direct any further questions to Gudmundson by calling 702-206-0771.
