NEEDLES — Pizza and more returns to downtown Needles with the opening of Retro Pizza in the old Mudsharks location in the 800 block of West Broadway. Trying things out with a soft opening during homecoming the restaurant, offering pizzas, pastas, salads and subs, was planning to open fully this week.
Hours are to be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pacific, seven days a week. Take out orders and such can be phoned in at 760-326-9108.
Mike Phelps and Clayton Hazlewood are partners in the new business. Phelps said he wanted to bring back a slice of Needles’ history to the downtown section. The original murals remain on the walls. The restaurant offers a meeting room ideal for anything from children’s birthday parties to business meetings. A juke box and various arcade games are being planned as are a raft of television screens, each with its own tuner, so multiple events can be viewed at the same time.
The NFL Sunday Ticket will be among them, Phelps continued.
He went on to thank wife Patricia and their children, Richard and Judy Hazlewood, Clayton Hazlewood and his family and all the local contractors who helped put the business together. “Needles needs to grow,” Phelps concluded.
