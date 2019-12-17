How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority, meeting on Dec. 17, 2019, in regular session adjourned from Dec. 10 due to lack of a quorum. Councilors Tona Belt, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present. Councilor Ed Paget M.D. was absent. Councilor Clayton Hazlewoood submitted a letter of resignation ahead of the Dec. 10 meeting which could not be acted on then. That letter was accepted during this meeting. No votes have been recorded for him. Councilor Longacre recused himself from all items dealing with cannabis: items 3, 18, 19 and 20. All those items were removed from this agenda as, without Hazlewood or Paget, no quorum would exist to act on those items. The items appear at the end of this agenda with no votes. The agenda was rearranged to facilitate conference calls and people who had traveled some distance for specific items; they are reported in the order they were originally assigned.
Report from executive session:
a) Real property negotiations; price and terms. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway potential seller; city of Needles potential buyer; 9.1 acres along Eagle Pass Road.
b) Conference with legal counsel: significant exposure to litigation. One case related to letters from legal counsel for Rio Buena Vista Association related to water and sewer facilities.
No reportable actions were taken.
1) NCC action item: Staff report, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on first reading and posting of Ordinance 626-AC repealing and replacing Chapter 21 of city code regulating taxicabs.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
2) NCC action item: Staff report, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on Resolution 2019-81 rescinding Resolution 2016-61, approving and adopting amended appendix to conflict of interest code pursuant to Political Reform Act of 1974.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
Recess NCC, convene joint meeting of NCC/NPUA
4) NCC/NPUA action item: Staff report, presentation, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on resolutions 2019-80 and 12-10-2019-NPUA adopting a culinary (potable) water and sanitary sewer capital facilities master plan created by Epic Engineering. Staff ws directed to proceed with design and cost estimates for extension of services into North Needles.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
NCC/NPUA action item, consent calendar including:
5) Approve minutes of meetings held Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and Nov. 12, 2019.
6) Ratify city manager authorization to use wastewater capital funds to complete a manhole rehabilitation project for two additional manholes on Broadway and at the wastewater treatment plant. Total cost not to exceed $24,950 of which $10,000 was approved at the Nov. 12 meeting.
7) Approve estimated $64,000 in repairs to Well 12 by Layne Christensen; funded by a 2015 irrigation well lease by River’s Edge Golf Course.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
Adjourn joint NCC/NPUA; reconvene NCC
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
8) Approve warrants register through Dec. 10.
9) Approve minutes of meetings held Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and Nov. 12, 2019.
10) Waive second reading, adopt and publish Ordinance 625-AC amending city code Section 13-33(d) to place a stop sign at the northeast corner of North K and Front streets.
11) Authorize expenditure of $175,000 to the Arizona Department of Transportation for the city’s portion of scoping and design work for repairs to the Colorado River Bridge. Authorize staff to request reimbursement of $154,928 from Caltrans’ Highway Bridge Program grant. Remaining balance of $20,072 to come from (Senate Bill 1 state transportation) SB-1 funds.
12) Award contract to Vasquez & Company to audit four dispensaries and one cultivation facility for calendar years 2018 and 2019. Cost not to exceed $29,000.
13) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-85 authorizing the city to file an application for SB-2 grant program funds for updating the land use element of the city’s general plan; acknowledge receipt of funds when received.
14) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-82 approving a $21,600 contract with the county Department of Public Health for funding county sheriff department enforcement of traffic laws in compliance with federally-funded Safe Routes to School programs.
15) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-86 supporting the National Rifle Association.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
16) NCC action item: Resolution 2019-84 approving Greens Needles LLC economic development program application not to exceed $104,456.40 for a Hampton by Hilton Hotel at 1803 Needles Hwy., the former site of the El Rancho Motel.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
17) NCC action item: Resolution 2019-79 approving planned development of a Hampton Hotel by Hilton at 1803 Needles Hwy. and including conditions of approval. Applicant: Greens Needles LLC.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
21) NCC action item: Accept $38,190 bid from Phillips Excavating Inc. to install water and sewer laterals crossing Needles Highway and authorize issuance of a notice of award and notice to proceed. Funded by North Needles water and sewer development impact fees subject to verification; or water and sewer asset replacement funds.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
22) NCC action item: Accept resignation of Councilor Hazlewood effective immediately. The city clerk was authorized to advertise to fill the vacancy. Interviews and appointment to the remainder of Hazlewood’s term is to occur during the regular meeting of Jan. 14. The appointed candidate is to be seated immediately and vote on the rest of the items on that agenda.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
Cannabis-related items removed from the agenda:
3) NCC action item: Staff report, presentation, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on Resolution 2019-77, a conditional use permit for relocating H Street Cannabis Dispensary from 221 H St. to 1019 W. Broadway.
18) NCC action item: Approve agreement with H Street Patient Care for a temporary certificate of occupancy at 101 W. Spikes Rd. subject to conditions including the applicant’s proposal to add fencing.
19) NCC action item: Resolution 2019-78 amending resolutions 2017-94, -95, -96, -97, -98, -99, -100, -101 and 2019-25 approving an extension of time on eight conditional use permits issued for marijuana facilities at 320 Balboa.
20) NCC action item: Resolution 2019-83 approving an extension of time on two CUPs for two marijuana facilities: one for manufacturing, the other for distribution; at 2208 Needles Hwy., the former site of Relax Inn.
All these will presumably be taken up at the next council meeting, which will be Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.