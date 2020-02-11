How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on Feb. 11, 2020. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present.
Report from executive session:
Conference with legal counsel regarding pending litigation and discussion of a city amicus brief in the case of Kim Rhode v. Xavier Becerra.
Olympic shooting champion Kim Rhode and various gun rights groups have filed suit against California Attorney General Xavier Becerra regarding the sale and transfer of ammunition as codified in Proposition 63.
No reportable action.
1) NCC action item: Interview applicants Jennifer P. Brown and Lorie Long for one seat on the city’s Cemetery Advisory Commission. Brown was appointed as commissioner, Long as alternate.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
2) NCC action item: Staff report, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on Resolution 2020-08 approving a conditional use permit for a new modular building on the site of Set Free Church, 404 F St.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/NPUA
3) NCC/NPUA action item: Resolution 02-11-2020-NPUA approving a proposed revised NPUA budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
4) NCC/NPUA action item: Accept annual report to the California energy Commission Power Source Disclosure Program for year ending Dec. 31, 2018; as attested by Rainie Torrance , senior accountant, on June 19, 2019.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
5) NCC/NPUA action item: Accept Change Order 2 decreasing project cost for the K Street lift station by $13,088.75. The revised bid, awarded to Jonovich Companies, totals $338,928.25 to be paid from wastewater asset replacement funds.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
6) NCC/NPUA action item: Authorize Evans to attend a Lower Colorado River tour March 11 through 13; funded by the All American Canal and Water Department.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
NCC action item: Consent calendar including:
7) Warrants register through Feb. 11.
8) Implementation of pre-employment background checks for prospective employees of the city’s Animal Control Department.
9) File claim through the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority for revised Local Transportation Fund and State Transit Assistance Fund claims for Needles Transit Services in fiscal year 2019-20. Total STA operations funding of $172,220, additional STA capital of $28,142 added to existing $140,000 for a new vehicle. LTF operations remain the same at $213,025.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
10) NCC action item: Resolution 2020-7 amending Resolution 2019-33 approving the proposed revised budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, and adding a building inspector position with a salary range of $68,078 to $86,902 to the authorized position list.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
11) NCC action item: Accept and award bid(s) from lowest responsive bidder(s) for Measure I street improvements including asphalt patching and overlay, crack filling, slurry sealing and striping on Mustang Lane; Holiday Way; Easy and Safari streets; Victory, Morgan, Cherry, Desert and Riverview drives. Authorize staff to issue notices of award and to proceed. Projects to be paid from Measure I funds. Evans recused.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
12) NCC action item: Accept and award bid(s) from lowest responsive bidder(s) for first year street improvements as identified in the 2019 pavement management study. Authorize staff to issue notices of award and to proceed. Improvements include asphalt patching and overlay, crack filling, slurry sealing and striping as needed on Front, Third, F, G, Goodwill, Aliso, North M, North L, Race and Vine streets; Hospitality Lane; Gilman Drive; Monterey Avenue; Ice Plant, Park, Budweiser and North My Place roads; and Route 66. Projects to be paid from general fund reserves. Belt, Longacre recused. Three votes were taken.
Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
13) NCC action item: Authorize Mayor Jeff Williams and possibly other interested council members to attend the California Cannabis Control Market Summit April 22 and 23 in Sacramento. Estimated cost of $1,500 to $1,600 each is to be paid from the general fund travel per diem account as provided in the 2019-20 budget.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
14) NCC informational item: State of Emergency update on water system damages stemming from main break on Jan. 14.
No vote was taken.
15) NCC informational item: Report by council cannabis committee.
No vote was taken.
16) NCC action item: Authorize staff to proceed with a sole source purchase of 10 used replacement golf carts; authorize purchase if within department budget of $30,000. New golf carts cost $6,500 each. The course has standardized on E-Z-Go carts to keep similar maintenance procedures.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
