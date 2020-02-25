How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on Feb. 25, 2020. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present.
Report from executive session:
a) Real property negotiations with Electrify America LLC, potential lessee of a .92 acre parcel on the Third Street Hill across from the McDonald’s Restaurant. Price and terms. City Manager Rick Daniels or designee to represent the city.
b) Conference with legal counsel, anticipated litigation, a claim submitted to the city by Shlomo Meiri relating to code enforcement activity at Ontana Planet Green.
No reportable actions
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/NPUA
1) NCC/NPUA action item: Hear, accept and file Vasquez & Company presentation of an audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
2) NCC/NPUA action item: Approve minutes of Jan. 14 and Feb. 11, 2020.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
3) NCC/NPUA action item: Resolution 02-25-2020-NPUA declaring an intent to issue tax-exempt bonds to reimburse the Needles Public Utility Authority for expenditures prior to issuance.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
4) NCC/NPUA action item: First reading, post Ordinance 628-AC amending city code regarding terms and conditions for sale of water services.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
5) NCC action item: Staff report, presentation, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on first reading and posting of Ordinance 627-AC rescinding Ordinance 563-AC and amending city code regarding fire protection to adopt county Ordinance FPD 20-01 referencing the 2019 edition of the state fire code with certain changes, modifications, amendments, additions, deletions and exceptions relating to fire regulations. The motion was to confer with County Fire concerning standards more applicable to Needles.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
6) Warrants register through Feb. 25.
7) Minutes of meetings of Jan. 14, 28, and Feb. 11.
8) Receive and file Needles Short Range Transit Plan for 2020-2025.
9) Accept five year mutual aid agreement with the county Department of Public Works - Transportation expiring June 30, 2025. Authorize mayor to execute the agreement.
10) Accept work completed by Phillips Excavating Inc. for installation of water and sewer laterals across Needles Highway; authorize staff to issue notice of completion and file with the County Recorder’s Office.
11) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2020-09 awarding a request for proposals bid for an update of the general plan land use element to PlaceWorks of Santa Ana, Calif. Amount is not to exceed $114,145, using state Housing and Community Development Senate Bill 2 grant funds.
12) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2020-10 declaring approximately 222 acres of city or Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency land as surplus. The 19 parcels are located variously along San Clemente, Parkway, Lilyhill, Clary, Washington and Fairmont, J Street, Eagle Pass Road, Marina and River roads, Casa Linda, Monterey Ave. and areas behind Desert Vista Mobile Home Park and behind Arizona Street.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Removed from consent agenda:
13) Approve a daily license application for the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for the Needles Chamber of Commerce Off-Highway Poker Run on March 14 at Jack Smith Park.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
14) NCC action item: Change name of Morris Drive to JoJo Garcia Way or create some other appropriate memorial for the late Jose ‘JoJo’ Garcia, long-time community volunteer. The motion was to rename the complex encompassing the J Street ball fields the JoJo Garcia Sports Complex. Morris Drive and the ball fields would retain their current names.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
15) NCC action item: Authorize mayor to sign a letter requesting funding for .7 miles of Needles Highway improvements in a critical safety section 800 feet north of Palm Lane to a half mile south of Rocker Bluff Road.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
16) NCC action item: Revise job description for Golf Pro with a base salary of $37,107 to $47,361; approve new job descriptions for Assistant Utility Manager with a base salary of $75,962 to $96,949; and Community Services Manager with a base salary of $56,368 to $71,926 in compliance with Senate Bill 1436. Incorporate into the salary schedule for the fiscal year 2020 budget.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
