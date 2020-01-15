NEEDLES — Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency meeting in regular session on Jan. 14, 2020. Councilors Tona Belt, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Ed Paget M.D. and Timothy Terral were present. Mayor Jeff Williams was absent, Vice-Mayor Paget presided over the meeting, only votes for NPUA and SARDA have been recorded for him. Former Councilor Louise Evans was sworn in to fill an existing vacancy and began service immediately.
Report from executive session:
Real property negotiations, price and terms, with Needles Marina Resort Inc., potential buyer of 4.94 acres of developed land with 42 mobile home lots at the northeast corner of Marina and River roads.
Conference with labor negotiators Needles Unclassified Employees Association and Teamsters Local 1932.
Conference with legal counsel, potential litigation, regarding claim submitted by Ted Stimpfel.
No reportable actions were taken.
Emergency addition: Council acted unanimously to adopt an emergency resolution giving Mayor Williams, Vice-mayor Paget and City Manager Rick Daniels authority to effect repairs to a major pressurized water line break at the Lilyhill Drive overpass of Interstate 40.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
1) Presentation to Cheryl Luell of The Healing Center for her contributions to the Needles Recreation Center. Luell did not attend, the presentation is to take place at a later date.
2) NCC action item: Interviews, appointment to a vacant seat on the council with a term to expire in December 2020. Former Councilor Louise Evans was appointed, took the oath of office and began service immediately
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
3) NCC action item: Interviews and appointments to fill vacancies on various boards and commissions:
Board of Public Utilities - Reappointed Mike Schneider, appointed Robert Savant through 2023. One vacancy remains.
Planning Commission - Reappointed Kevin Ostby.
Parks and Recreation - Reappointed Robbyn Dundon through 2020. Appointed Kirsten Carol Meritt and Shawn O’Brion through 2023.
Cemetery Advisory Commission - No candidates. One vacancy remains, expiring at the end of 2023.
Housing Authority - Reappointed Darla Walters through 2023.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
4) A public hearing for a conditional use permit for relocating H Street Cannabis Dispensary from 221 H St. to 1019 W. Broadway was postponed by request of the applicant.
Recess NCC, convene SARDA
5) NCC/SARDA action item: Resolution 01-14-3030-SARDA approving a recognized obligation payment schedule for July 2020 through June 2021 and related actions.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Evans-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Adjourn SARDA, convene joint NCC/NPUA
6) NCC/NPUA action item: Accept $404,097 bid of Jonovich Companies for K Street sewer lift station redesign: Installation of a pre-fabricated sewer lift station at 419 N. K Street, connection to existing sewer mains; and Change Order 1 to remove an electrical component and spare pump for a revised cost of $352,017 to Jonovich Cos. with a total project cost of $427,266.49. Funds are to be drawn from the wastewater asset account. Authorize staff to issue a notice of award and notice to proceed.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Evans-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
7) Approve warrants register through Jan. 14.
8) Waive second reading, adopt and publish Ordinance 626-AC repealing and replacing Chapter 21 of the Needles Municipal Code regarding taxicabs.
9) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2020-06 approving final parcel map 19700; subdividing an approximately 5.02 acre parcel at 4534 My Place Road into four parcels of 1.44, 1.41, 1 and 1.17 acres. Zoning is commercial resort residential.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
10) Release temporary certificate of occupancy agreement with MSB Facilities Inc. for building located at 1105 Lilyhill Dr. Longacre recused.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Terral-Y
11) NCC action item: Accept Development Management Group Inc. proposal to create an economic development strategic plan for 2020 - 2025. Cost is not to exceed $39,500, with half paid in fiscal year 2020, half in 2021 from Community Promotions and Economic Development Public Utility Funds accounts.
Belt-Y, Evans-N, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
12) NCC action item, continued from meeting of Dec. 17, 2019: Approve agreement with H Street Patient Care for a temporary certificate of occupancy for a building located at 101 W. Spikes Rd., subject to conditions which include an applicant proposal to add fencing. Longacre recused.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Terral-Y
13) NCC action item, continued from meeting of Dec. 17, 2019: Resolution 2019-78 amending resolutions 2017-94, -95, -96, -97, -98, -99, -100, -101 and 2019-25 approving an extension of time for eight conditional use permits for marijuana facilities at 320 Balboa. Longacre recused.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Terral-Y
14) NCC action item: continued from meeting of Dec. 17, 2019: Resolution 2019-83 approving an extension of time for two CUPs for marijuana manufacturing and distribution facilities at 2208 Needles Hwy., the former site of Relax Inn. Longacre recused.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Terral-Y
15) NCC action item: Accept $70,739.75 bid from Precision Paving for Measure I street improvements to patch asphalt and overlay as identified on Mustang Lane, Holiday Way and East Street; and accept $132,594.65 bid from Precision Paving to perform street slurry coating as identified on Mustang Lane, Holiday Way, and Easy Street with additional work on Safari Street, Victory Drive, Morgan Drive, Cherry Drive, Desert Drive and Riverview Drive with an estimated total project cost of $249,802.46. Authorize staff to issue a notice of award and notice to proceed for both projects using Measure I funds. Evans recused.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
16) NCC action item: Accept $276,122.45 bid from Cactus Asphalt for street patching and overlay as needed on Front, Third, F and G streets; Hospitality Lane; Goodwill and Aliso streets; Gilman Drive, Monterey Avenue, Ice Plant Road, North M, North L, Race and Vine streets; Park Road, Route 66, Budweiser and My Place roads as identified for first year improvements in the city’s 2019 pavement management plan. Accept $402,008.20 bid from Roy Allan Slurry Inc., for street slurry on those streets with an estimated project cost of $787,111.59; authorize staff to issue notices of award and to proceed for both projects to be paid from budgeted tax revenues from the cannabis industry.
Item removed from agenda.
17) NCC action item: Discuss permitting angle parking on the south side of Front Street between F and E streets. A study will be conducted to see if there is sufficient room to implement angled parking.
Belt-Y, Evans-N, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
18) NCC action item: Resolution 2020-01 rescinding Resolution 2019-2 and appointing Williams primary and Paget alternate to represent the city to the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
19) NCC action item: Resolution 2020-02 rescinding Resolution 2019-3 and appointing Williams delegate, Paget alternate, to represent the city to the Southern California Association of Governments.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
20) NCC action item: Resolution 2020-03 rescinding Resolution 2019-4 and appointing Williams representative, Paget alternate, to represent the city to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
21) NCC action item: Resolution 2020-04 rescinding Resolution 2019-5 and appointing Belt director, Paget and Daniels alternates, to represent the city to the California Joint Powers Insurance Authority.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
22) NCC action item: Resolution 2020-05 rescinding Resolution 2019-6 and appointing Evans primary, Gudmundson alternate, to represent the city to the Mojave Desert and Mountain Integrated Waste Joint Powers Authority Board and Solid Waste Advisory Task Force.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
23) NCC action item: Authorize Williams, Gudmundson and Terral to attend the International Conference of Shopping Centers event May 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
24) NCC action item: Consider pedestrian traffic control measures on Erin Drive and Bailey Avenue. Daniels was provided authority to have flashing stop signs installed at the intersection using grant funds.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
25) NCC action item: Consider pedestrian traffic control measures on Broadway at D and G streets. Flashing stop signs are to be installed using grant funds.
Belt-Y, Evans-N, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
