How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on Nov. 12, 2019. Councilors Tona Belt, Shawn Gudmundson, Clayton Hazlewood, Zachery Longacre, Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present.
Report from executive session:
Conference with labor negotiators: Needles Unclassified Employees Association and Teamsters Local 1932. City Manager Rick Daniels representing the city.
Conference with legal counsel, potential litigation.
No reportable action.
1) Presentation: California Rifle and Pistol Association 2019 Fierce About Freedom Award.
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/NPUA
2) NCC/NPUA action item: Presentation by Stephen Noel, R.G., Matrix New World Southwest Groundwater, on Phase 1 of a well siting investigation and acceptance of the Oct. 28, 2019, report detailing it.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
NCC/NPUA action item, consent calendar including:
3) Approve minutes, meetings of Jan. 8 and 22, Oct. 8, 2019.
4) Authorize the mayor to execute Amendment 2 to Oct. 15 Contract 06-XX-30-W0452 between the city, Bureau of Reclamation and Metropolitan Water District for delivery of Lower Colorado Water Supply Project water.
5) Ratify city manager’s authorization to use wastewater department capital funds not to exceed $9,940 to complete Broadway and Wastewater Treatment Plant manhole rehabilitation projects.
6) Authorize use of electric department asset replacement funds to complete the Vista pole change-out program. Estimated cost is $50,000 per alley with a total not to exceed $250,000. Terral abstain.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
7) NCC/NPUA action item: Award bid not to exceed $53,750 to Stantec Consulting Services to complete a 2019-20 comprehensive cost of service study to set rates for electric, water, and wastewater departments. Appoint members to an ad hoc committee of the Board of Public Utilities to set rates. Cost of the study is to be apportioned at up to $10,334 each to the water and electric departments; $33,082 to the wastewater department.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
8) NCC action item: Staff report, presentation, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on Resolution 2019-75 adopting an update to the fifth cycle housing element of the city’s 2013-21 general plan.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
9) NCC action item, continued from Oct. 22: Staff report, presentation, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on amending city code to erect a stop sign at the northeast corner of North K and Front streets at the railroad underpass.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-N, Terral-Y
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
10) Approve warrants register through Nov. 12.
11) Approve minutes of meetings held Jan. 8 and 22; Oct. 8 and 22, 2019.
12) Declare miscellaneous equipment as surplus; authorize staff to advertise for bids and to award the items to the highest bidder
13) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-76 amending Resolution 2017-51 approving a lease extension with Tri-State Alano Club for the building at 801 Third Street.
14) Approve a job description for an administrative support clerk to be added to the authorized positions list which accompanies the 2019-20 budget.
16) Award contract not to exceed $16,000 for tax field audits on two cultivation facilities and one lessee to Michael P. Burger, MBA, CGMA, CPA. Longacre abstain.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Removed from consent calendar: 15) Approve agreement with H Street Patient care for a temporary certificate of occupancy at 101 W. Spikes Rd. Action was to table until next council meeting. Longacre recused.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
17) NCC action item: Waive reading and adopt Resolutions 2019-71; -72; and -73; amending three earlier resolutions approving an extension of time for a conditional use permit for marijuana cultivation, distribution and manufacturing facilities at 1100 E. Broadway. The CUP expired Sept. 25.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Item was split into two separate actions:
18A) NCC action item: Policy direction on adding additional cannabis dispensary. Action: add with lottery to determine successful applicant. Longacre recuse.
Belt-N, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Paget-N, Terral-Y
18B) NCC action item: Prescribe method for choosing and number of cannabis lounges to allow. Action: Allow dispensaries to add lounge if desired.
Belt-N, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-N, Terral-Y
19) NCC action item: Gateway signage at entrances and exits to the city.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
20) NCC action item: Set $7,500 budget for an employee appreciation holiday event.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
21) NCC action item: Cancel meetings of Nov. 26 and Dec. 26 due to their proximity to Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.