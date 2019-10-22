How they voted: Needles City Council meeting in regular session on Oct. 22, 2019. Councilors Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present. Councilors Tona Belt and Clayton Hazlewood were absent; Councilor Belt had requested an excused absence in advance.
Report from executive session: Significant exposure to litigation, one potential case, related to Oct. 11 letter from legal counsel for Rio Buena Vista Association related to water and sewer facilities. No reportable action taken.
1) A public hearing on a potential change of city code to erect a stop sign at the northeast corner of North K and Front Street was continued to Nov. 12.
NCC action item, consent calendar, including:
2) Approve warrants register through Oct. 22.
5) Approve daily license application for Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for the Needles Rodeo Association annual Jeep Dinner set for Nov. 2 at the Needles Rodeo Grounds.
6) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-70 authorizing the city to file application for SB2 grant funds and acknowledging receipt of funds when received.
7) Declare miscellaneous equipment and vehicles as surplus; authorize staff to advertise for bids and award to highest bidder.
8) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-74 authorizing destruction of certain city records pursuant to government code.
Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
9) NCC action item: Discuss, authorize mayor to send a letter to the county Registrar of Voters to require voter identification at all elections.
Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Removed from agenda for future consideration:
3) Waive reading and adopt resolutions 2019-71, -72 and -73 — amending resolutions 2018-55, 56 and 57 — to grant an extension of time for a conditional use permit issued for marijuana cultivation, distribution and manufacturing facilities at 1100 E. Broadway. The CUP expired Sept. 30.
4) Award contract not to exceed $16,000 to Michael P. Burger, MBA, CGMA, CPA to perform tax field audits for two cultivation facilities and one lessee.
10) NCC action item: Set budget for employee appreciation holiday event.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
