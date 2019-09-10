How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency meeting in regular session on Sept. 10, 2019. Councilors Tona Belt, Shawn Gudmundson, Clayton Hazlewood, Zachery Longacre, Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present; Councilor Hazlewood participated by teleconference.
Report from executive session:
a) Real property negotiations, City Manager Rick Daniels or designee representing potential seller, the city; Greens Group, potential buyers of property on a section of Market Street right-of-way west of O Street to Interstate 40. Price and terms. No reportable action.
b) Real property negotiations, Daniels or designee representing the city; Tri-State Alano Club as potential lessee of property at 801 Third St. No reportable action.
c) Conference with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation; one potential case. City of Needles to file an amicus brief in Rody vs. Xavier Becerra.
1) NCC discretionary item: Presentation from Bill Collier regarding establishment of Childhood Memories and Bicycle Racing Relics USA museums in the El Garces intermodal transportation facility.
No action taken.
2) NCC action item: Staff report, presentation, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on first reading, posting of Ordinance 624-AC amending city code regarding graffiti prohibition and removal.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Recess NCC; convene joint NCC/SARDA
3) NCC/SARDA action item: Waive reading and adopt Resolution 09-10-2019-SARDA approving $1,169,905 purchase and sale agreement for approximately 28.2 acres on Ice Plant Road behind the Needles Towne Center plaza; plus related actions.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
4) NCC/SARDA action item: Approve minutes of meetings held Jan. 9, April 10, Sept. 11, Oct. 23, Nov. 13, Nov. 27 and Dec. 11, 2018
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
Adjourn joint NCC/SARDA; convene NCC/NPUA
NCC/NPUA action item, consent calendar including:
5) Approve minutes of Oct. 23, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11, 2018.
6) Ratify city manager’s purchase of portfolio content Category 3 Renewable Energy Credits to comply with renewable portfolio standard procurement percentage for calendar year 2019. Cost is not to exceed $18,000, which was funded in the 2019-20 electric department budget.
7) Authorize city manager to execute Contract 19-DSR-12935, southwest power pool reliability coordinator service charges with Western Area Power Administration. The new agreement replaces Contract 16-DSR-12622, peak reliability service.
8) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-53 authorizing city manager or designee to apply for, receive, enter into a cooperative agreement and administer a grant for the 2020 Bureau of Reclamation Water and Energy Efficiency Grant.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
9) NCC/NPUA action item: NPUA to pay $2 million to city for previous insufficient reimbursements; with first priority of $505,893.77 going to the general fund.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
10) NCC/NPUA action item: Forego 2.6 percent cost of living increase in water and wastewater rates as of Oct. 1, 2019; pay $110,000 expected cost from general fund.
Belt-N, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-N, Terral-Y, Williams-N
11) NCC/NPUA action item: Approve 2.6 percent COLA increase in electric rates as of Oct. 1, 2019; approve method to calculate annual electric base rate and power cost adjustment rate based on rate calculation spreadsheets.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-N, Longacre-N, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
Adjourn NCC/NPUA; reconvene NCC
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
12) Approve warrant register through Sept. 10.
13) Approve minutes of meetings held Oct. 9 and 23, Nov. 13 and 27, and Dec. 11, 2108.
15) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-59 authorizing city manager or designee to administer city code Chapter 13, Article VIII regarding removal of abandoned vehicles.
17) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-57 approving application for funds from the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Recreational Trails and Greenways Grant; authorize city manager as representative to accept terms of the grant if awarded.
18) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-56 accepting $110,386 offer for two city owned properties: at the northwest corner of West Broadway and G Street and the northeast corner of West Broadway and H Street. Purchaser Ashot Minasian.
20) Accept Placeworks bid of not more than $15,728 for preparation of a fifth cycle mid-year housing element update. To be paid from a general plan line item in the 2019-20 budget.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Removed from consent agenda:
14) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-58 adopting a Measure I five year capital improvement plan for FY 2019-202 through FY 2023-24; Needles Highway improvements were added as an alternate project.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
16) Authorize implementation of new policy for pre-employment background checks of prospective employees in positions requiring the handling of cash; subject to compliance with applicable law.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-N, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
19) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-60 accepting proposal from Transportation Concepts to operate Needles Area Transit’s local route deviation transit service; authorize entering into agreement term of Oct. 1, 2019, through June 20, 2023, subject to approval of award by Caltrans Division of Rail and Mass Transportation.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
21) NCC action item: Approve budgeted CY 2020 employee healthcare costs.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
22) NCC action item: Discussion regarding a council-sponsored employee holiday event.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
23) NCC action item: Discuss co-sponsoring the traditional Holiday Fun Fair to be held Dec. 7; $3,000 was approved.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
24) NCC action item: Discuss placing one picnic table, benches, a shade structure and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant access at the train park. Cost estimated at around $26,000.
Belt-N, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-N, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
