How they voted: Needles City Council, meeting in regular session on Sept. 24, 2019. Councilors Tona Belt, Shawn Gudmundson, Clayton Hazlewood, Zachery Longacre, Ed Paget M.D., and Timothy Terral were present. Mayor Jeff Williams, hospitalized, was granted an excused absence. Vice-mayor Paget served as presiding officer.
Report from executive session: No executive session was scheduled.
1) NCC action item: Partnership Specialist Andres G. Castillo of the U.S. Census Bureau was to make a presentation on the 2020 Census preceding a request the council establish a complete count committee. Vice-mayor Paget presented Castillo with a proclamation supporting the census.
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
2) Warrants register through Sept. 24.
3) Waive second reading, adopt and publish Ordinance 624-AC changing city code regarding graffiti prohibition and removal.
4) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-63 supporting the 2020 U.S. Census.
5) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-61 approving an agreement with Parking Concepts, Inc. dba Transportation Concepts to operate the Dial-a-Ride, Dial-a-Ride Medical and Shopper Shuttle pilot program between Oct. 1, 2019, and June 30, 2023, inclusive. Included is an option for the city to extend the term for two additional 2-year periods.
6) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-62 approving a unit lease in the El Garces intermodal transportation facility with Transportation Concepts for the operation of Needles Area Transit between Oct. 1, 2019, and June 30, 2023, inclusive. Included is an option for the city to extend the term for two additional 2-year periods.
7) Accept $133,752.42 in work completed by Trinity Construction on the city administration offices, including Change Order 1. Authorize staff to issue a notice of completion and file with the county recorder’s office.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
8) NCC action item: Discussion regarding a cannabis consumption cafe at the site of the former Denny’s Restaurant along J Street. Asked to be included by Councilor Hazlewood, who was absent during the initial discussion of the proposal, the item was requested to be withdrawn by the applicant. No action was taken.
9) NCC action item: Discussion to install a stop sign and striping on Front Street at the intersection with North K Street at the railroad underpass. Installation was approved with the addition of a sign advising not to block the intersection.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
10) NCC action item: Support League of California Cities resolutions:
• Calling on the California Public Utilities Commission to amend Rule 20A concerning moving overhead utilities underground to add projects in very high fire hazard severity zones to the list of eligibility criteria and increase funding allocations for Rule 20A projects.
• Calling on federal and state governments of the U.S. and Mexico to address impacts of water quality issues resulting from international transboundary pollution flows from Mexico’s Tijuana River into the southernmost regions of California and the Pacific Ocean.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Hazlewood-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
