How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on July 9, 2019. Councilors Tona Belt, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present. Councilor Clayton Hazlewood was absent.
Report from executive session: No executive session was scheduled.
0) NCC action item: Staff report, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on Resolution 2019-39 instituting an escrow and title administrative management fee to recover a portion of the cost of services provided by the city for management of the sale of real property assets of the Successor Agency to the Needles Redevelopment Agency; approve related actions.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
1) NCC action item: Staff report, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on Resolution 2019-42 setting fares for a pilot program to transport shoppers to and from Fort Mohave.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
2) NCC action item: Staff report, presentation, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on first reading and publication of Ordinance 623-AC approving a general plan amendment from residential medium density to highway commercial for a parcel at 3353 Needles Hwy.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y; Longacre recused
3) NCC action item: Staff report, presentation, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on Resolution 2019-40 approving a conditional use permit for two phases of a three-building marijuana cultivation facility at 3353 Needles Highway. Applicant Shannon Illingworth, Fluid Holding LLC.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y; Longacre recused
4) NCC action item: Staff report, presentation, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on Resolution 2019-41, a CUP for a marijuana distribution facility at 3353 Needles Hwy. Bldg. A. Illingworth, Fluid Holding.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y; Longacre recused
5) NCC action item: Staff report, presentation, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on first reading and publication of four ordinances amending city code concerning housing.
Ordinance 619-AC - adding accessory dwelling unit to the table of permissible uses.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Ordinance 620-AC rescinding the affordable and elderly housing bonus and replacing it with a density bonus and related incentives and concessions program.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Ordinance 621-AC adding reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Ordinance 622-AC adding emergency shelters and supportive and transitional housing and amending the table of permissible uses.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
6) NCC action item: Ordinance 624-AC amending the graffiti prohibition and removal section of the city code. Continued to August meeting.
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/NPUA
7) NCC/NPUA action item: Accept $27,126 per year bid from McFarland Cascade Supplier for Douglas Fir power poles for fiscal years 20, 21 and 22, funded by the electric department.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
8) NCC/NPUA action item: Authorize city manager to execute Parker-Davis Contract 87-BCA-10098, Exhibit A-1, Revision 7; providing the city with a revised Parker-Davis project allocation. The total hydroelectric power allotment is to remain unchanged.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
9) Approve warrants register through July 9.
10) Approve close-out of equitable sharing agreement and certification between the federal government, city police department and city council as governing body, transferring $2,234.32 balance of federally-forfeited cash funds to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department. Authorize electronic signatures of mayor and city manager on electronic submittal to the U.S. Department of Justice closing out the narcotics forfeiture fund.
11) Waive second reading and adopt amended Ordinance 615-AC approving a general plan amendment and zone change from commercial residential resort to highway commercial for property along Needles Highway at 320 Balboa. Longacre recused.
12) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-43 approving a second amendment to extend a lease agreement to McDonald Transit Associates Inc. for the Needles Area Transit office adjacent the El Garces through Sept. 30.
13) Accept $107,040 work completed by Redmond Construction in Phase 1 of a Community Development Block Grant gymnasium rehabilitation project at the recreation center. Authorize staff to issue a notice of completion and file with the county recorders office. Total cost $110,823.41.
14) Accept $106,620 work completed by Geary Floors as part of the CDBG gym rehab project. Authorize staff to issue a notice of completion and file with the county recorders office. Total cost $109,722.60.
15) Waive reading and adopt Resolution 2019-44 authorizing the city manager to execute Master Agreement 08-5220F15 and Program Supplement F003 with the state Department of Transportation for administration of federal aid funds of $154,928 for scope and design work on a deck rehabilitation project for the Needles - Arizona Colorado River Bridge.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
16) NCC action item: Resolution 2019-45 declaring Needles to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
17) NCC action item: Authorize mayor to execute a letter to the California Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission requesting permission to use OHMV’s on city streets to access desert trails.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
18) NCC action item: Discussion, authorize staff to begin a public hearing process toward requesting a residential photovoltaic determination from the California Energy Commission regarding Title 24, Part 6, Building Energy Efficiency Standards effective in 2020. No vote; public hearing announced for next meeting.
19) Late addtion, NCC action item: Accept proposal of Meridian Consultants for preparation of CEQA documentation for a housing element for the city’s general plan. Cost not to exceed $36,210.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
