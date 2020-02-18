How they voted: Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on Feb. 18, 2020. Board President Christina Cameron-Otero; trustees Laurie Fragoso, Sheridan Silversmith, Steve Thomas, Arlana Walters; and District Superintendent Dr. Mary McNeil were present. Trustee Marilyn Mathews was absent.
Report from closed session:
E1 - procedural item: Public employee discipline, dismissal, release or information.
E2 - action item: Negotiations.
E3 - action item: Litigation.
E4 - action item: Property litigation.
No reportable actions taken.
F - informational item, reports from superintendent, board members, staff and Associated Student Body.
G - informational item, presentation by Will Shinoff of the Frantz Law Group: ‘Schools against JUUL and other E-cigarettes.’
J1 - action item: Williams monitored school second quarterly report for fiscal year 2019-20. The Williams settlement requires schools to report the overall condition of facilities, number of teacher mis-assignments and vacant teacher positions, and the availability of textbooks or instructional material. No inaccuracies were reported for any of the district’s monitored sites.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J2 - action item: Request to waive residential developer fees for a residence of 2,000 square feet for James and Kimberli Willis at 1214 Safari Dr.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J3 - action item: Review and approve California School Boards Association Delegate Assembly information and ballot for 2020. The vote was for Cameron-Otero to continue to represent the NUSD area at the convention. Delegates serve two-year terms: April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2022. The next meeting of the Delegate Assembly is on May 16 and 17 at in Sacramento.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J4 - action item: Approve amendment for consulting contract for support services and counseling with Dr. Sharon Edwards of Recovery Counseling for Needles Head Start. Amount not to exceed $3,500.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J5 - action item: Purchase Express 2500 passenger van from Findlay of Bullhead City for $27,584.30, paid from the transportation budget. The van to is replace one with more than 100,000 miles.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J6 - action item: Approve school safety plans for all school sites in school year 2019-20.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J7 - action item: Approve certification of County Form 2 to add Jayme Casas as authorized agent and fiscal manager for the district.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J8 - action item: Approve contract for financial advisory services with Caldwell Flores Winters Inc. The firm has served the district since 2006, providing services such as facility planning and assessments, educational program consulting, state aid grants for modernization and construction of school facilities, election campaign services for local ballot initiatives, and program implementation services.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J9 - action item: Approve Resolution 19-20-07 declaring Grace Henderson School property as exempt surplus land; authorize Superintendent McNeil and staff to execute sale of the property to the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe in accordance with a purchase agreement.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J10 - action item: Approve agreement with Frantz Law Group for legal services in connection with pursuing claims for damages associated with electronic cigarettes. Vaping, the district asserts, has disrupted the learning environment and can lead to illness and absenteeism; staff have spent additional time on investigations, hearings and prevention to protect students from e-cigarettes.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J11 - action item: Accept the county superintendent’s financial report for period ending Oct. 31, 2019; granting the district positive certification of its financial condition and ability to meet financial obligations in the current and two subsequent fiscal years.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
K1 - action item: Discuss two drafts of a school calendar for SY 2020-21. Superintendent McNeil will seek input from the NTA, CSEA, administration and community; the item is to return in the March 10 meeting for review and approval. The two are to be posted to the district web site for public review.
No action taken.
K2 - action item: Discuss vacancy of Trustee Area 1 for the Goffs and Amboy area. The district continues to seek to fill the seat by provisional appointment. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter and reside in Trustee Area 1. An appointee will serve the balance of the vacated term, until November of 2022 when there will be an election for a four-year term.
No action taken.
K3 - information item: Review School Accountability Report Cards for Chemehuevi and Vista Colorado elementary, Needles Middle and High schools, the Educational Training Center and Community Day School. By law, each California school must publish an annual SARC providing information about condition and performance and prepare a Local Control and Accountability Plan under Local Control Funding Formulas describing how they intend to meet school-specific goals for all pupils with specific activities to address state and local priorities.
L1 - action item, consent agenda including warrant, personnel, donation, enrollment and financial reports; approval of minutes for meeting of Jan. 21. Trustee Walters recused from Exhibit B item 7A: a Head Start salary adjustment.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
Consent calendar Exhibit B item 7A:
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y
The board adjourned to a second executive session.
The next regular meeting of the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees is to be held Tuesday, March 10, in the NUSD Support Office on Erin Drive. Executive (closed) sessions begin at 5 p.m., public sessions at 6 p.m. Pacific Time. Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.