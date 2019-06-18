How they voted: Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on June 18, 2019. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, John Paul Lusk, Marilyn Mathews, Robert Smith and Superintendent Mary McNeil were present. Trustee June Leivas was not present, her letter of resignation from the board was read into the record and accepted with regret.
Report from closed session:
Public employee discipline, dismissal, release or information.
Negotiations.
No reportable actions.
NUSD informational item, reports from superintendent, board members and staff.
NUSD information items, presentations:
To Tyler Weiss, Christian Zuniga and Lucas McCann who, as Needles High School students, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
To Carissa Collier, a Needles Middle School student who broke three state records as a cross-country runner.
To June Leivas for service as a trustee on the NUSD Board.
Hear presentation by Tom Cassida, director of the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools office, on Local Control Funding Formula budgeting for school years 2019 through 2021.
NUSD action item: Discuss and approve board workshops with Dr. Kegham Tashjian in the 2019-20 school year. A special workshop meeting is to be held Aug. 20, the regular board meeting is to be moved to Aug. 27.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve Local Control Accountability Plan for years 2017 through 2020; and annual update for 2018-19.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve Local Control Funding Formula budget for 2019-20.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve salary schedule for confidential and classified management employees for the 2019-20 school year.
The item was allowed to die for lack of a motion.
NUSD action item: Approve federal ESSA component of LCAP. The federal Every Student Succeeds Act addendum to the LCAP describes district strategy for using federal funds.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve making consolidated application for categorical funds in SY 2019-20. Funds affected are Title I Part A (basic grant); Title II Part A (educator quality); Title 4 (student support and academic enrichment); and Title 5 (rural and low income schools).
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve budget modifications for the Preschool Services Department, Needles Head Start.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve Title 1 parental involvement policies for the district. Policies are drafted by school and district staff. Contents are reviewed and approved by a group of selected Title 1 parents; the polices by a Title 1 parent involvement committee.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
Note: Board member Robert Smith was originally recorded as a no vote on this item, but confirmed after the meeting he had voted in the affirmative.
NUSD action item: Approve declaration of need for fully qualified educators for SY 2019-20. Filing the document with the Commission on Teacher Credentialing is required to allow for emergency or special assignment credentials to be issued if necessary.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Returning from meeting of May 21. Approve contract with Fagen, Friedman and Fulfrost LLP for legal services on an “as necessary” basis, July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Accept with regret letter of resignation from Trustee June Leivas, Area 3.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Discussion, action in filling Trustee Area 3 seat. The vacancy is to be announced; a candidate may be seated by provisional appointment.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Discussion, action, in filling Trustee Area 1 seat. Former Area 1 Trustee Carolynn Blair is to return to the board by provisional appointment.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve contract with Stephanie Jones for student support services in SY 2019-20. Remuneration is $65 per hour, not to exceed $9,750.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve contract with Alia Smith for student support services in SY 2019-20. Remuneration is $65 per hour, not to exceed $9,750.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve as-needed consulting contract for support services and counseling for the Needles Head Start program with Dr. Sharon Edwards of Recovery Counseling. The contract is not to exceed $4,355 for SY 2019-20.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve $3,189 contract with AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) for student support services for college readiness at Needles High School in SY 2019-20.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve Resolution 18-19-14, Education Protection Account to receive and disburse revenues derived from the incremental increases in taxes imposed by Proposition 30.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD informational item: Receive Assignment Monitoring Review Conclusion Report for SY 2018-19, from an audit performed by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Credentials Division.
No action was taken.
NUSD action item, consent agenda including warrant, personnel, donation, enrollment and financial reports and approval of minutes for meetings of May 21 and June 11. The board voted unanimously to table Item 2 of the personnel report before voting on the remainder of the consent agenda.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Lusk-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
The board adjourned to a second closed session to consider:
Public employee discipline, dismissal, release or information.
Negotiations.
Litigation.
Superintendent’s contract.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
