How they voted: Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on Aug. 27, 2019. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Robert Smith and Superintendent Mary McNeil were present. Note: one agenda item was to accept the resignation of Board President John Paul Lusk. Cameron-Otero served as presiding officer.
Report from closed session: Public employee discipline, dismissal, release or information; litigation; negotiations, property negotiations.
NUSD informational item, reports from superintendent, board members, staff and Associated Student Body.
NUSD informational item, presentations, recognition:
A scheduled presentation by Needles High School student Gabriel Belt on his Eagle Scout Award project at Vista Colorado Elementary School and his Boys’ State Conference participation was not held.
Recognition to Ed Campbell for Service to the Needles Unified School District upon his retirement.
Presentation on attendance counts for the opening of the school year by Jim Rolls, Asst. Superintendent. Total district enrollment is 1,006; exclusive of those students attending school in Parker, Ariz.
Public hearing: Provisional lntern Permit (PlP) for Kobee McCorkle.
NUSD action item: Approve Provisional lnternship Permit for Kobee McCorkle, who is not fully credentialed with a single subject credential for history but meets certain requirements while processing for his California preliminary and clear credential. McCorkle holds a bachelor of arts degree and has met requirements for the California Basic Educational Skills Test through examination. He will be teaching students at Needles High School.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve assignment of Elizabeth Sanchez to be in the classroom with Lea Martinez at Vista Colorado Elementary School to meet student teaching requirements for her credentialing program. Sanchez, enrolled with Grand Canyon University, is a graduate of Needles High School and has been working in the district as a substitute teacher.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve revision to the Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators for school year 2019-2020. To comply with regulations developed by the Commission on Teacher Credentialing, school districts must have this document on file with the commission to allow for emergency or special assignment credentials if necessary
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Ratify contract with the county superintendent of schools office for services performed by Dr. Kegham Tashjian for the 2019-20 SY, not to exceed $7,500. The contract supports the board of trustees with governance workshops.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the Wlliams Quarterly Uniform Complaint Report Summary for April, May and June 2019. The Williams settlement requires schools to report the overall condition of facilities, number of teacher mis-assignments and vacant teacher positions, and the availability of textbooks or instructional material.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the fourth quarterly report for the 2018-19 school year. The state education code requires the county superintendent to visit all decile 1-3 schools.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve an agreement to continue membership in San Bernardino County District Advocates for Better Schools for July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020; pay $125 annual dues.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve membership agreements for the California School Boards Association and Education Legal Alliance for July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. Total cost is $8,163.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve $450 service agreement with Ed Join for SY 2019-20. The district contracts with Ed Join for advertisement of vacant positions.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve Lifetouch Photography sales agreements for Chemehuevi Valley and Vista Colorado elementary schools; Needles Middle and High schools; and the Community Day School. No dollar amounts were disclosed in supporting documentation for photographs of 45 students at Chemehuevi Valley, 425 at Vista plus 45 in a spring program Feb. 7, 2020; an unspecified number of middle and high school students with total enrollment of 560 between them; and 20 CDS students.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve E-tutor agreements for consulting contracts with Paige Murch, Preslee Murch and Regan Paget to provide tutoring services for the Advancement Via Individual Determination programs for students of Needles High School. All three are alumni. Remuneration is to be $14.74 per hour. The tutors are to be guided by the teachers of instruction and NHS/NMS Principal Amy Avila.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve memorandum of understanding with California School Employees Association Needles Chapter 22 for an increase in assigned work hours for two classified employees based on the needs of the district beginning Aug. 13, 2019.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Accept letter of resignation from Trustee John Lusk, Area 2 - Needles, with appreciation for his service to the district.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Consideration of replacement for Area 2 trustee. The seat is to be filled by appointment in the Sept. 17 meeting; applications, available at the district offices, must be submitted by 4 p.m. Sept. 13.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Ratify agreement with lnnovateEd of Grass Valley, Calif., to support increased performance in student achievement at all school sites. A Statement of Work dated March 4 and signed by Dr. McNeil July 11 indicates total value of services is not to exceed $105,000 plus materials.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve $1,750 contract with Cityspan Technologies Inc. of Berkeley, Calif., for licensing of software and user support. The company offers services in multiple areas; the specifics for a contract with NUSD were not provided.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve $18,160 agreement with Apex Learning of Seattle, Wash., for a digital learning curriculum and services. Courses and tutorials, according to an Apex price quote signed by Dr. McNeil July 17, are unlimited for all students district-wide. A three hour online professional development course in implementation strategy is part of the agreement.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approve $3,660 annual agreement plus expenses with School Services of California Inc. of Sacramento for assistance regarding issues of school finance, legislation, school budgeting and general fiscal issues.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Needles Teachers Association specifying delivery of a list of all vacancies and new positions occurring during the school year and for the following school year upon knowledge of the vacancies.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item: Set dates and locations for school board meetings in September and October. Dr. McNeil’s recommendation to change the September meeting, currently scheduled for Sept. 10 at Chemehuevi Valley Elementary School, to Sept. 17 at the district support office in Needles; and to hold the October meeting at CES on Oct. 22 was approved.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
NUSD action item, consent agenda including warrant, personnel, donation, enrollment and financial reports; and approval of minutes for meetings of June 18 and Aug. 20.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Smith-Y
The next regular meeting is to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the NUSD Support Office on Erin Drive. Executive (closed) sessions begin at 5 p.m., public sessions at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
