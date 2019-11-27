How they voted: Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session at Chemehuevi Elementary School in Havasu Lake on Nov. 19, 2019. The voting record was supplied by the district. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Sheridan Silversmith, Steve Thomas, Arlana Walters and District Superintendent Dr. Mary McNeil were present.
First closed session: Public employee discipline, dismissal, release or information; litigation; negotiations; property negotiations; superintendent contract and informal evaluation.
No actions reported.
NUSD informational item, reports from superintendent, board members, staff and Associated Student Body Representative Jorja Harter.
NUSD informational item, presentations and recognition:
G1 - Presentation by Assistant Superintendent Jim Rolls on Chemehuevi Valley Elementary School.
G2 - Presentation by Superintendent McNeil on Local Control Accountability Plan goals for 2019-20 and district priorities.
J1 - NUSD action item: Approve Certificate of Completion of Staff Development Renewal permit for Stacey Martinez to teach specially designed academic instruction in English to English learners in career technical education courses. Martinez teaches district Arts, Media and Entertainment programs for grades 12 and below.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J2 - NUSD action item: Approve revised $409,020.75 budget for Needles Head Start to be presented to the county Preschool Services Department for review and approval. The program serves 52 federal and nine state students. The district’s required in-kind match is for $90,432.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J3 - NUSD action item: Accept annual report by County Schools Superintendent Ted Alejandre on his inspection of school sites for compliance with Williams Decision mandates.
The Williams settlement requires schools to report the overall condition of facilities, number of teacher mis-assignments and vacant teacher positions, and the availability of textbooks or instructional material.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J4 - NUSD discussion item: First reading of a new community relations civility policy for the district. The item is to return to the board for a vote during the Dec. 10 organizational meeting.
J5 - NUSD discussion item: First reading of changes to board bylaws concerning the manner in which meetings are conducted. The changes, as suggested by the California School Boards Association, are to return to the school board for a vote during the Dec. 10 organizational meeting.
J6 - NUSD action item: Approve job description for a fiscal manager to work within the business office as part of a five-person checks and balances plan that includes the superintendent, assistant superintendent, manager and two accounting technicians to ensure district ability to maintain timely fiscal operations.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
J7 - NUSD action item: Approve inclusion of a manager position within the classified management-confidential salary schedule. After discussion, a motion was made to table the item until the Dec. 10 organizational meeting.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
L1-6 - NUSD action item, consent agenda including warrant, personnel, donation, enrollment and financial reports; approval of minutes of the Oct. 22 meeting.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
Second closed session: Public employee discipline, dismissal, release or information; litigation; negotiations; property negotiations; superintendent contract and informal evaluation.
The board approved changes to the superintendent’s contract regarding written performance evaluations. The superintendent shall submit a recommended format for evaluation by Jan. 30 of each year; the board will complete the evaluation by May 1.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
The meeting was adjourned in loving memory of Jose ‘JoJo’ Garcia; stating: “He will be dearly missed and so fondly remembered by our Needles Community.”
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
The annual organizational meeting of the board is to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the NUSD Support Office on Erin Drive.
A workshop meeting on board governance has been set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
