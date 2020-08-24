NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District principals and Supt. Mary McNeil, Ph.D., held a Zoom meeting on Aug. 13 to answer questions and provide further information on the start of school.
Principal Marie Armijo started by saying that even though the district is going to an online model, the district’s motto of “all students will learn” is at the forefront. Armijo said that the first-day packets are due to be returned today, Aug. 19. The NUSD provided Chromebooks to all students so they can be able to go to school from home.
“We were specific in planning for parents,” said Nicole Wilson. “When you open the Chromebook up, the username and password are already on the computer so parents you don’t have to find them. We do ask that you don’t pull the stick- er off because you might not be able to remember it.”
According to the NUSD staff, students are required to have the Google Chromebooks that the district is giving out because the NUSD is going to be releasing a program in September to the Chromebooks that will allow them to track student attendance. The core curriculum that the NUSD is using is called Pearson Connexus which Armijo said is California approved.
“Students will be using the program not on Monday (Aug. 17, when school was set to start) but the following week so teachers can go over procedures for next week,” said Armijo.
Armijo said there were six key components to a home learning environment.
The first is the Chromebook, provided by the NUSD; second is an organized workspace; third is a schedule/daily routine; fourth is a scheduled brain check; fifth is communication with the teacher and last, but not least, it’s positive reinforcement.
The offices of Needles High School, Needles Middle School and Vista Colorado Elementary School will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to offer support for questions that one might have.
During the question-and- answer time, one question was what about parents who work all day and come back in the afternoon. The NUSD staff answered by saying, “We understand many parents have to work if you can have students logging on during instructional times. But yes when you get home in the evening you can log on and work with your students.”
Another question asked was: “Last year my son went to reading intervention, will this be implemented in the program this year in some way?”
The NUSD staff answered by saying, “Teachers will be working with students and helping in small groups. It will be a little differ- ent this year, but we will be supporting students in multiple ways. I am not sure how all this will look yet.”
The NUSD staff stated that Grab and Go Meals will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NHS parking lot.
