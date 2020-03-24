NEEDLES — Amtrak has released a statement of how it is adjusting to the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is the top priority, according to the statement. Amtrak is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation and taking action based on guidance from public health experts; that includes restoring service to trains and routes once demand returns. In order to maintain a safe environment and address customer concerns and potential business impact, Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, 2020. Simply log in to an existing account or go to Modify Trip on a fare difference that may apply to your new itinerary. If you want to cancel your reservation with no fee, you must call 800-USA-RAIL and speak with an agent (not available via Amtrak.com or the app).
If you are feeling ill, please stay home until feeling better.
To reduce COVID-19 Amtrak is:
• Enhancing cleaning protocols. It has increased the frequency of cleaning services on trains and at their stations.
• Increasing disinfectant supplies. It has increased the number of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for customers and employees on trains and stations.
• Reinforcing good hygiene practices. They are regularly sharing best practices with employees and customers on ways to protect against communicable diseases.
As of this publication, there are no service impacts to the El Garces Intermodal Transporation Facility (Amtrack station in Needles).
Service adjustments due to the COVID-19 can be seen here: https://www.amtrak.com/alert/nec-modified-schedule.html.
