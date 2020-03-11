BLM seeks comments on OHV grant proposals
SACRAMENTO — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on the California State Parks, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division, off-highway vehicle recreation proposals, which are available for review from March 3 to May 4 at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.
Approximately 30 projects throughout the state have been proposed, including one for the Needles Field Office, 1303 South U.S. Hwy. 95; 760-326-7000. For detailed instructions on how to access the proposals and submit comments, visit www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.
Grant request may include OHV rules enforcement, operation and maintenance, restoration work and other activities. The proposals are funded through the Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program sponsored by the state of California, which provides financial assistance to cities, counties, districts, federal- and state- agencies, educational institutions, federally recognized tribes and nonprofit entities.
For more information, contact Jane Arteaga, BLM, by telephone at 916-978-4654, by email at jarteaga@blm.gov, or by mail to Jane Arteaga, BLM California State Office, 2800 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA 95825.
BLM Desert Advisory Council to meet April 3-4
EL CENTRO — The Bureau of Land Management will hold a field tour and public meeting of the California Desert District Advisory Council April 3 and 4.
The tour of public lands is on Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The council will meet in formal session on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 503 E. Dananberg Drive, El Centro, CA 92243.
The complete and final agenda for the April 3 public meeting will be posted on the BLM website at: https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/rac/california/california-desert-district. The public is invited to participate. Written comments may be filed in advance: address them to Desert Advisory Council, c/o Bureau of Land Management, Public Affairs, 22835 Calle San Juan de Los Lagos, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. Written comments will be accepted at the time of the meeting and, if copies are provided to the recorder, will be incorporated into the minutes. Contact Michelle Van Der Linden, at 951-697-5217, or by email at mvanderlinden@blm.gov.
BLM sets fee-free days
WASHINGTON – To encourage visitation and appreciation for America’s public lands, the Bureau of Land Management will waive recreation-related visitor’s fees during certain days this year. On those days, recreation-related fees for all visitors to agency-managed public lands across the nation will be waived.
Fee-free Days for 2020 include June 13 (National Get Outdoors Day), Sept. 26 (National Public Lands Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).
Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas, will remain in effect. For more information on recreation opportunities on BLM-managed public lands, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation or www.recreation.gov.
Colorado River Round Up scheduled April 3 and 4
NEEDLES — The 44th Colorado River Round Up Rodeo is to be held April 3 and 4, 2020, at the rodeo grounds along San Clemente.
The nonprofit Needles Rodeo Association produces the event, sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association. For more information, visit needlesrodeo.com.
BLM approves plan modification
NEEDLES — The Bureau of Land Management has approved Castle Mountain Venture’s modification to their plan of operations. The Decision Record and Finding of No Significant Impact authorizes construction of five new monitoring wells and expansion of the project footprint.
The site, located in San Bernardino County, is a 1,375-acre open pit gold mine approved in 1990 and expanded in 1998.
The mine has not produced gold since 2004, when the cost to mine gold exceeded the commercial value. The mine’s plan of operations envisions mining activity taking place for 16 years and is projected to employ 228 workers at the peak of production.
A decision record, environmental assessment and associated documents are available on the BLM’s ePlanning site at http://bit.ly/2SZfy9Y; and are available for public review at the Needles Field Office, 1303 South U.S Highway 95.
Sheriff to offer concealed weapons permit class on Facebook
SAN BERNARDINO — The County Sheriff Department is offering a workshop for prospective applicants interested in carrying a concealed weapon.
While the live class is now full, the class may be viewed live on Facebook from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 19. The purpose of the workshop is to educate citizens of San Bernardino County on how to obtain a CCW permit. The requirements for obtaining a CCW permit are to be a full-time resident of our County, be of good moral character and have a good cause for wanting the permit.
Phillips named to Dean’s List
FULLERTON — Madison Phillips, a 2019 Valedictorian at Needles High School, has been named to the Dean’s Honor List for the College of Natural Science and Mathematics at California State University, Fullerton, for the fall 2019 semester.
The Dean’s List recognizes academic excellence within a single semester and is extended to students in good academic standing who have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 based on a minimum of 12 units of graded courses.
Community cleanup planned
NEEDLES — A community cleanup is planned for Saturday, March 28, according to Needles City Manager Rick Daniels.
Daniels advised city council Feb. 25 that large ‘roll off’ dumpsters are to placed along North K Street, in Gates Subdivision and in the Vista and Cibola/Acoma neighborhoods.
The dumpsters, Daniels said, are provided by Republic: the city’s contracted trash and recycling collection service. The cleanup comes at the urging of Councilor Shawn Gudmundson during the Feb. 11 meeting.
Work on K Street lift station planned
NEEDLES — Work will likely start around March 23 on a municipal wastewater lift station on K Street.
City Manager Rick Daniels advised city council Feb. 25 that it would probably take a couple of weeks to assemble on a lot adjacent the roadway. Once it is placed in service the old station, below the level of the street, is to be decommissioned.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only.
Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street during new hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the other five days. Call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com.
The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday.
• March 12 — Auxiliary benefit dinner of spaghetti, vegetables and salad benefits Robin Asbury, 5 p.m.
• March 24 — Auxiliary Taco Tuesday, 5 p.m.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests.
The post is at 10287 Barrackman Road in Mohave Valley.
Call 928-788-3202 for more information.
Thursday,March 12, the auxiliary will be serving tacos from 11 am to 2 pm.
Friday, March 13, a dinner of fish, shrimp or a combination will be served from 5 to 7 pm.
Saturday, March 14, Queen of hearts starts a 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30. An Italian dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke starts at 6 p.m.
