NEEDLES — Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte fielded several questions from audience members when he visited Needles on Aug. 10.
Subject matter included:
• State revenue from cannabis. Lower than expected, Obernolte said; speculating excessive hurdles to legitimizing production and distribution may be providing life support to the well-established black market.
• Becoming competitive with Arizona. Again, excessive costs and restrictions imposed by the state which are not paying off for Californians. Obernolte pointed out education is in the bottom 10 percent, California is 46th in interstate paving condition, has the worst traffic in the country, the highest poverty and homelessness of any state.
• Preschool education; specifically lack of a pay-to-attend plan for those above income limits for Head Start. Obernolte said he thinks the governor’s philosophy involves universal preschool: attendance for all regardless of income. While praising the idea he said his problem with it is diverting funds from the state’s obligation to existing students.
• Water supply issues. Obernolte called for additional above-ground water storage and ways to move water from one place to another.
• Pending applications for parks grants. On this and other items Obernolte urged people to send a letter of request to his office, pointing out that his staff has resources and contacts that can help with such efforts. City Manager Rick Daniels, attending the meeting, was compiling a list of such letters which reached “eight or ten” before the session was over. Parks, off-high vehicle operation, CalTrans cleanup of on and off ramps at I-40, and requirements for rooftop solar headed the list.
Obernolte concluded with urging all local constituents to use his office’s services when they encountered issues with state government. “That’s the reason we have state representatives,” he said, “so I can solve problems for the people that elected me.
“A lot of people don’t realize that when they have a problem we have people who are empowered to solve those problems.”
Look for contact information for public officials, including Assemblyman Obernolte, on Page 4 of most editions of the Needles Desert Star. See Obernolte’s opening comments in the Aug. 14 edition.
