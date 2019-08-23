HESPERIA — Assemblyman Jay Obernolte (R-Hesperia) has honored Big O Tires - NAPA Auto Parts in Needles as Outstanding Small Business of the Month.
The Needles Big O Tires - NAPA Auto Parts has been a family owned business for over 25 years.
The owner, Eileen Hartwick and her son Rolland, are passionate supporters of a local veteran’s luncheon during the annual Run for the Wall that feeds 450 veterans and supporters visiting the community on their nation-crossing journey to Washington, D.C., on motorcycles each spring.
They also provide strong support for the Route 66 Hot Boat and Custom Car Show, which is a two-day event with more than 300 participants and 3,000 attending.
As members of the Needles Chamber of Commerce, they assist with an annual chamber dinner to recognize the top business, volunteers, school employee, and citizen of the year.
Eileen previously served on the chamber’s board of directors and is now one of the VIP Chamber Ambassadors that helps keep the organization running smoothly.
“I am so impressed with the dedication that this business continuously shows towards their tight-knit community,” Obernolte said. “They not only support many charitable events throughout the year but are also active participants, exemplifying what it means to be a good neighbor. It is a pleasure to recognize Big O Tires - NAPA Auto Parts as my Small Business of the Month.”
Obernolte represents the 33rd Assembly District, which includes the San Bernardino County communities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Baker, Barstow, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Big River, Crestline, Fort Irwin, Hesperia, Johnson Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Lenwood, Lucerne Valley, Needles, Oak Hills, Phelan, Running Springs, Silver Lakes, Trona, Twentynine Palms Base, Twin Peaks and Victorville.
Call Big O Tires - NAPA Auto Parts at 760-326-3885.
