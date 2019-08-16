Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte talks with constituents in Needles City Council Chambers Aug. 10. First elected to the California Assembly in 2014, the Republican formerly served as mayor of Big Bear Lake for four years and on the board of directors for the Big Bear City Airport. He founded his own video game company in 1988. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and applied science from the California Institute of Technology, and a master’s degree in artificial intelligence from UCLA. Jay and his wife Heather live in Big Bear Lake with their two children, Hale and Troy.