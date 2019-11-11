NEEDLES — A 16-year-old Beaumont boy wanted for burglary in Riverside County was jailed in Needles after trying to flee from deputies in a stolen car, police reported.
Deputies of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, reported locating a stolen vehicle being driven in the area of Broadway and G Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 9. When they attempted a traffic stop the driver sped away. The vehicle was disabled while attempting to evade deputies; the driver was arrested without further incident. Charged with possession of stolen property and evading arrest, he was being held without bail — standard procedure for juvenile offenders — in the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley.
