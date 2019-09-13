Celebrity dancer Barbara Earle, Exalted Ruler of Needles’ BPO Elks Lodge 1608, rehearses with Dance Trax 51 performers Bryar Leivas (front) and Abigail Belt (center) in the troupe’s studio adjacent the Needles Recreation Center. Several celebrity dancers from the community team up with troupe members for competition in Needles Dances with the Stars, a highlight of the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce. The audience will cast votes for the winners.