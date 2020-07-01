LAUGHLIN — The Avi Resort & Casino and Spirit Mountain Casino have announced the temporarily suspension of all operations until July 10, 2020. As a result of the suspension, the July Fourth fireworks show is being canceled.
“In an abundance of caution to protect the safety and health of our community and our Avi family, Avi Resort & Casino will temporarily suspend operations,” stated a notice on the Avi website
“The decision came after a planned COVID-19 retesting of over 400 team members with a few team members having positive COVID-19 test results. In keeping with our core values of ensuring the safety and health of our team members
and guests, we believe a few is too many today.
“Additionally, the significant rise in COVID cases in the local area is of utmost concern. The suspension of operations will allow a thorough evaluation and cleaning of the entire property. As well as, address COVID-19 positive results in the future.”
“These are unprecedented times and our commitment to the well-being of our community, tribal members, team members and guests is our highest priority.” said Brian Cook, general manager of Avi Resort & Casino. The statement continued, “We will use this closure to re-examine every aspect of the operation. This includes disinfection procedures, social distancing measures, health checks, testing protocols, masking and how best to protect workers and everyone who visits the property.
“Throughout the suspension of operations, we will continue to monitor updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nevada Gaming Control Board, both the Nevada and Arizona Department of Health Services, and will update our safety protocols and procedures as necessary.” Due to the temporary closure, all hotel reservations for arrival dates up to July 10 will be canceled and fully refunded. “Once we reopen, we welcome you to contact reservations to rebook your stay,” the statement said. “All guests with existing reservations affected by this suspension of operations will be given a comp on a future trip.”
