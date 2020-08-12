NEEDLES — The annual Backpack Buddies school supply distribution shifted into high gear in the Bullhead City area this week with drivethrough distributions Monday for two area school districts.
The drive, underwritten by the BHHS Legacy Foundation in cooperation with area agencies, groups and individuals, made stops Monday at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center in Bullhead City and Desert Star Academy in Fort Mohave.
The annual initiative, designed to provide back-to-school clothing, supplies and other essentials to children in low-income families in the Tristate, began with a distribution last week in Needles, where supplies were given to or left for 300 elementary school students in the Needles Unified School District at Vista Colorado Elementary School.
“The one in Needles was awesome and very successful,” said Nancy Mongeau, vice president of program development for the Tri-State Region for the BHHS Legacy Foundation. “In consideration of supplies we left for kids we may have missed, we serviced approximately 300 students.”
Mongeau said the effort in Needles was made possible by Mohave Community College students, staff of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station, NUSD staff, Backpack Buddies coordinators and volunteers. “A huge success,” Mongeau said.
The staff at Vista Colorado Elementary School agreed with that assessment.
“We had another successful backpack buddies event to start off the school year,” the school posted on its website. “We were able to give out 241 backpacks to students this year to over 100 cars. Included in the backpacks were school supplies, a mask, a dental care package and two T-shirts for each student. “Thank you to the Legacy Foundation and all who participated in the backpack buddies program this year. We have an amazing school year ahead.”
More success followed Monday as cars went through in orderly fashion at both MALC and Desert Star to pick up backpacks filled with items that included school shirts, school supplies and personal hygiene products. Organizers had to adapt this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of having children in grades kindergarten through sixth walk into a building to get sized for clothing and pick up supplies, items were placed in the backpacks and other packages and handed through the open windows of vehicles. As cars pulled up, volunteers found out how many students were in the household and the sizes of school shirts needed.
“We’re not doing shoes, socks and underwear at this time,” said Wendy Gustafson, administrative coordinator for the BHHS Legacy Foundation. “We’re not able to size the children, but we’re hoping to do an event later on to fulfill those needs for the kids.”
Gustafson said volunteers were ready to distribute more than 100 backpacks at MALC. Volunteers included Key Club members from MALC, dental hygiene students from MCC, Backpack Buddies staff and teachers from the school.
“Don’t forget to brush twice a day, OK?” said a masked dental hygiene student as she handed dental supplies through the open window of a waiting vehicle. “We’re just trying to help out however we can,” said Rebecca Vaughn, this year’s event coordinator. ‘We can’t do that (normal distribution) this year, because there is just no safe way to do it.”
The drive-through method, being used at most of the area schools, was the next best thing. The Mohave Valley Elementary School District was planning to deliver supplies via district buses. Drive-through distribution is to be held at other schools in the Bullhead City Elementary School District this week. An event to be held in Laughlin will be held later this month.
