NEEDLES — “We’re just trying to help out however we can.”
That’s what it comes down to for Rebecca Vaughan of the Backpack Buddies and that’s why the event coordinator is pleased to announce that while they have had to make some adjustments, the Backpack Buddies program will be active again this year.
Typically the program, which was created to help the children of low income families with supplies needed not only for school, but also at home, is run at several different schools in the area prior to the school year.
In the past, the children would file through a school filled with volunteers collecting shoes, personal hygiene supplies, school shirts and, of course, a backpack.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things will be handled a little differently this year.
‘We can’t do that this year, because there is just no safe way to do it,’ said Vaughan. “This year we are doing drive thru events at most of the schools.”
The event will be held in Needles on Wednesday. Eligible participants should have received information on the time, location and protocols.
They also will have to change some of the donations, including the shoes and socks. Normally, they would have the children try on the shoes, but with social distancing, that’s not possible.
“They have to be tried on, and with everything going on, we can’t do it at this time” said Vaughan. “Nancy Mongeau (vice president of program development for the Tri-State Region for the Legacy Foundation) is hoping to do another event later, based on what happens with the coronavirus, to hand out shoes.”
Vaughan said that the schools’ administration are the ones who determine who qualifies for the program and they have been contacting those families.
“If they feel they are eligible, and haven’t heard yet, please call the school your child attends,” said Vaughan. “The school can tell them when and where. Please call the school, not the district. These kids haven’t been in school since March. If they don’t have a reliable email address, or a way to get their email, or a reliable phone number, they may not know about it.”
To be eligible, the family must be receiving SNAP benefits, food stamps, or be identified by the school as someone who is indeed in need of help.
“We leave that up to the administrators,” added Vaughan.
The program is designed for grade school children up to sixth grade. In Needles, the San Bernadino County Sheriff Department will be providing traffic control assistance on the drive thru day.
“We’re really appreciative of the Sheriff’s Department,” added Vaughan.
