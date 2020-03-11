NEEDLES — It’s the start of a new season for the Needles High School Mustangs varsity baseball team.
“We have four seniors, one junior and a couple of sophomores and a lot of freshmen this year,” said Ken Parker, Mustangs varsity baseball head coach. “Every returning guy has had a lot of baseball games. This group has spent more time playing baseball than I’ve had in previous groups.”
During the 2018-19 baseball season, the Mustangs ended with an overall record of 16-8 and a league record of 10-4 which got them the fourth seed in the NIAA 2A South League Playoffs. The Mustangs saw an early exit in the playoffs, losing to the Lincoln County Lynx and The Meadows Mustangs.
“Our seniors, I think, are tired of losing and that so far has been bleeding through the rest of the team,” said Parker. “The younger guys have been working very hard.”
“A lot of us have come up short twice and we are ready,” said Mustangs player Tyler White.
Parker said that last year the team would hit a lot of fly balls which more often than not ended up being outs.
“We’ve changed the focus on the plate this year,” said Parker. “We want to get 21 balls in play for outs and that would be three balls in play an inning which is better than strikeouts or popups. We struck out quite a bit last year with guys in scoring positions and we can’t have that this year.
“We are stressing a ‘don’t forget’ mentality such as don’t forget that there are two outs or when to bunt because that’s where good teams win.”
The Mustangs’ goals this year are to win the division, get back into the state playoffs and give themselves a chance to win it all.
“Our league is tough,” said Parker.
Parker said that their core players for this year are Dawsen Yeager, Nathan Parker, Tyler White, Coy Cameron, Jacob Chavez, Landon Perritt, Gabriel Belt and Wyatt Orderwurtal.
“(If) they stay in the lineup and they stay healthy, we are going to be in the thick of it,” said Parker.
The NHS Mustangs start the Route 66 Baseball Tournament on Thursday.
The 19-team event will be played on two diamonds at River Valley High School in Mohave Valley and one diamond at Needles High School.
Each team will play at least four games, weather permitting.
The Mustangs are scheduled to play all of their games on their home field — at 4 p.m. Thursday against Holbrook, at 2 p.m. Friday against Chino Valley, at 4 p.m. Friday against Alchesay and at noon Saturday against Page.
Schools scheduled to compete include Needles, Mohave, River Valley, Mohave Accelerated, Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lake Havasu City, The Meadows, Page, Williams, Chino Valley, Monument Valley, Many Farms, Holbrook, Holtville, Alchesay, Pahrump, South West and Central Union.
