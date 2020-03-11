Bullhead City, AZ (86442)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 70F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.