NEEDLES — Gabriel Belt wanted to take on the challenge of being a valedictorian because it was one of his dreams that he wanted to achieve.
“My dad always told me to dream big and for me, that was going to Notre Dame,” said Belt.
Belt is one of two valedictorians from Needles High School, the other being Lauren Hartter, and has a GPA of 4.3.
“The hardest part of keeping up with my classwork was balancing work, school and sports,” said Belt. “I was busy all day every day doing any one of those things.”
Although Belt was busy with sports, work and academics, he found ways to stay on track.
“Something that helped me stay on track was looking at the big picture and knowing that to get into Notre Dame, I had to be on top,” said Belt. “Also, my teacher/mom was my biggest motivator, in my fifth-period AVID class where she would give me ‘the look’ to get my work done.”
The 2019-20 school year has been different for all students across the country and they’ve all had to get used to doing their schoolwork from home.
“It’s very hard, I have to admit, but my friends and I are still close and we all kind of push each other to get it done,” said Belt.
After high school, Belt said he plans on attending the University of Notre Dame — that motivation for his achievement — eventually to become a collegiate football coach.
For those students who want to take the challenge of becoming a valedictorian, Belt has some suggestions.
“To anyone thinking about achieving valedictorian ... set your dreams high,” said Belt. “Aim for the top, maybe not actually for valedictorian but aim to get your dream school and that way it’ll all seem worth it.
“For me, it wasn’t valedictorian that motivated me it was achieving my dreams,” Belt continued. “I would like to congratulate Lauren (Hartter) as well on achieving this award and I can’t think of anyone more deserving than her to share this award with.”
