NEEDLES — The bid that the city of Needles received for the completion of the 60 feet of water and sewer lines by Phillips Excavating Inc. did not include staff time and material costs to the utility and general fund.
Background information states that the water and sewer lines were installed to serve the future residential and commercial customers on the west side of Needles Highway. The bid that the city received from Phillips Excavating Inc. was for $38,190 and on Feb. 25, a notice of completion was issued.
Background information stated that the sewer and water department supplied materials to the contractor on site. The bid was for labor only for the installation of waterlines in the three locations costing $17,040 and water lines for the three locations costing $21,150.
The amount that was not included in the original bid was for a total of $8,879.59 that breaks down to $5,222.93 for salaries and $3,656.66 for materials.
The recommendation was to approve staff time and material costs for the Needles Highway Lateral Crossing Project moving expenses to department accounts from Development Impact Fees for $8,879.59.
The Needles City Council unanimously approved the recommendation during their meeting on April 28.
