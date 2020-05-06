SACRAMENTO — The Bureau of Land Management has issued a statewide fire prevention order for California.
The fire prevention order serves as a reminder of basic precautions to reduce wildfires that apply year-round to BLM-managed public lands, areas, roads, waterways and trails.
The fire prevention order addresses wildfire safety measures for use of campfires outside of developed campground and complements state and local wildfire prevention laws, regulations and activities. Under this order, the public is required to follow these criteria before building, attending, maintaining or using a campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove outside of a developed campground:
Maintain a five-foot diameter area cleared to bare soil and free of any overhead flammable materials in all directions around the campfire;
Have on hand functioning round-point shovel, with an overall length of at least 35 inches, that can be easily accessed within a reasonable amount of time in response to a fire ignition;
Possess a valid California Campfire Permit, available free of charge at www.preventwildfireca.org/campfirepermits.
Other acts prohibited under this order are:
Leaving a campfire, barbecue, wood stove or open flame device without fully extinguishing all visible flames and all heat within coals, except to report it, if it has spread beyond control.
Possessing, discharging or using fireworks or pyrotechnic devices including California Fire marshal-labeled “Safe and Sane” fireworks.
Possessing or using tracer, explosive, steel core or incendiary ammunition, explosive chemical devices or binary exploding targets defined by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. These include but are not limited to: A bullet that contains a chemical tracer and leaves a path of light, smoke or fire; an incendiary bomb, grenade, firebomb, chemical bomb or similar device, which consists of or includes a breakable or non-breakable container, including a flammable liquid or compound or any breakable container which consists of or includes a chemical mixture that explodes with fire or force and can be carried, thrown, placed or shot with a firearm.
