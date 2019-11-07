PALM SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on the proposed Crimson Solar Project in Riverside County.
The public is invited to open house meetings from 5 to 7 p.m.:
• Dec. 2, University of Riverside-Palm Desert, Room B114/B117, 75080 Frank Sinatra Dr., Palm Desert; and
• Dec. 3, Blythe City Hall, 235 N. Broadway, Blythe.
Learn more about the project, ask questions about the environmental analysis and decision process, discuss concerns and provide written comments. Public comment on the draft environmental impact statement must be submitted by Jan. 30, 2020.
Sonoran West Solar Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Recurrent Energy LLC, is seeking a right of way grant on up to 2,500 acres of public lands to construct, operate, and decommission a 350-megawatt photovoltaic solar energy generation facility in eastern Riverside County. The investment of approximately $550 million would create up to 650 new jobs during peak construction and about 10 permanent jobs and 40 temporary jobs in operations and maintenance during the 30-year life of the project.
View at eplanning.blm.gov. Provide written comments via mail to: Crimson Solar Project, Bureau of Land Management, Palm Springs-South Coast Field Office, 1201 Bird Center Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262; or by email to blm_ca_crimsonsolar@blm.gov; or by fax to 760-833-7199. Contact Miriam Liberatore, BLM project manager, at 541-618-2412, or by email at mliberat@blm.gov.
