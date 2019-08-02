NEEDLES — Students of Vista Colorado Elementary School begin forming up at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, for a BHHS Legacy Foundation Backpack Buddies event in Mohave Valley. Students must be at the playground location on Erin Drive by 8:30 p.m., the bus departs at 9 a.m. and is to return by noon.
Details of the Backpack Buddies event for Needles’ students up to fifth grade became available after school personnel returned to work Aug. 1. VCES Principal Marie Armijo and some volunteers from the school staff are to accompany the students.
According to a July 16 story by Mohave Valley Daily News Reporter Terri Harber, the mid-July event for Bullhead City students included school supplies, hygiene items and clothing.
