NEEDLES — Daddy’s and daughters dance to some good ol’ country music, and plenty of other musical styles, during an annual gala from 6 to 8 p.m. PST Friday, Feb. 21, in the school multipurpose room off Washington.
Dance instructor Graci Weiss is organizing this year’s Daddy-Daughter Dance. Tickets are available now at the studio of Dance Trax 51 adjacent the Needles Animal Shelter off J Street; and will be available at the door. Proceeds benefit Cindi’s Kids, the non-profit arm of Dance Trax 51 that is operated under the 501 C(3) umbrella of the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation.
‘Boots and Beauties’ is the theme this year, offering bales of fun for ages five and up. Punch and light snacks will be served.
A photographer will create picture packets for purchase.
Dads, uncles, grandfathers or other special male guests are invited to bring one or several girls to the traditional event.
