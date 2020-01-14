NEEDLES — Bottled water was handed out at an emergency station set up at the El Garces intermodal transportation facility on Jan. 14 and, depending on whether or not service has been restored, may be again beginning at 8 a.m. PST Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The El Garces is along Front Street between F and G streets.
The city brought in pallets of the precious potable after a burst 16-inch pressurized water main which crosses D Street at the Lilyhill Drive overpass interrupted service to much of downtown Needles and closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in a deluge of mud and debris Tuesday morning. Traffic was rerouted from the J Street interchange to the East Broadway interchange.
Water service was restored to at least part of downtown Needles by late Tuesday evening.
D Street remained closed.
City council acted to declare an emergency during their regularly-scheduled meeting of Jan. 14. There are no estimates of when repairs will be completed. City Manager Rick Daniels credited crews of city workers, assistance from the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and fast response by emergency workers and local contractors with limiting the disaster to what was experienced. The length of time for repairs will depend largely on availability of specialized materials.
