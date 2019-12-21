NEEDLES — Mustangs varsity basketball is now 2-0 in the NIAA 2A South League, after posting an 81-57 road win over Adelson in the opener Dec. 10 and a 60-40 win over Calvary Chapel in The Corral on Dec. 12.
Strength and stamina stood the Mustangs in good stead in the very physical home game. Said Coach J.R. Rodriguez, “We ground it out on the defensive side; rebounded the ball in the pocket, played hard and moved the ball real well.”
The Mustangs’ Nathan Rodriguez was retired after taking an elbow to the face during an early-game battle for possession.
The players on both teams surely felt the aftermath of their efforts the next day.
The two teams battled to a 13 point tie by the end of the first quarter; the Mustangs outscored the Lions 17-11 in the second stanza to take a 30-24 advantage at halftime.
The tiring Lions only managed 10 in the third quarter and six — all from the free throw line — in the fourth while Needles repeated their scores from the first half: 13 points in the third, 17 in the fourth.
Overall, the Lions made good on nine of their 15 trips to the free throw line to reach 60 percent. The Mustangs went 11 for 20 to shoot 55 percent.
The Lion’s No. 34, Robinson, led his team with 17 points. No. 12, Inguanzo, scored 11.
Dawsen Yeager scored 20 for the Mustangs; Ivan Stone added 13 and Nathan Chavez 12.
The numbers don’t capture how fiercely the boys on both teams fought, however, Coach Rodriguez seemed to take it in stride.
“Sometimes it’s going to be like that,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep our heads and grind it out.”
Needles 81 - Adelson 57
The Mustangs opened their NIAA 2A South League season on the road Dec. 10 with an 81-57 win over Adelson’s Lions. Adelson’s boys team made it to the south league playoffs last year where they were eliminated by Lincoln County.
The Mustangs came out strong in the first quarter, posting 26 points to Adelson’s 10. Both Yeager and Rodriguez opened up on the Lions from beyond the three point arc: Yeager sank three, Rodriguez two to account for 15 of the opening stanza points. The Lions answered back with 22 points in the second quarter, shutting down the Mustangs’ perimeter shooting and holding Needles’ boys to eight.
Retaking the court after halftime with a two point advantage Rodriguez lit the boards for the Mustangs, sinking five deuces, one trey and adding a pair from the free throw line. Chavez added four deuces to the team’s 28 point quarter. The Lions only managed 13.
Led by Yeager Needles continued to penetrate in the final stanza, racking up 19 to Adelson’s 12. Only one of those was a three-pointer, sunk by Chavez.
Every Mustang reported to have taken the court got on the board. Yeager led the scoring with 23, Rodriguez scored 21, Chavez 19. The boys shot 60 percent from the free throw line.
Adelson’s No. 30, C. Harisen, led his team with 17; No 4 H. Sudah, No. 5 P. Nene and No. 24 H. Tai accounted for 10 each.
Fans can take a short trip to Laughlin to see the boys play in NIAA competition on Jan. 6; the junior varsity are scheduled to tip off at 4:30, the varsity at 7:30 p.m. PST.
