NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608 annual Hoop Shoot Contest was held Dec. 10 in the Needles High School Gym. Boys and girls in the 10-11 and 12-13 age groups competed during the Needles Middle School physical education class.
The first place winner for girls 10-11 was Gianna Collier; for boys was Darrell Russell; for girls 12-13 was Sharadyn Gates; for boys Anthony Ochoa.
Shooters traveled to Indio to compete in the South District Hoop Shoot on Jan.18. Collier, Gates and Ochoa all took first place in their age group. They were set to travel to Redlands Feb. 1 to compete in the Southern California Hoop Shoot. The lodge offered congratulations, wishes for good luck in Redlands, and thanked helpers Coach Matt, Paul Brodbeck, Jim Miller, Fred Wasserman, Bill Warner and Leonard Santana.
