City accepting online payment
NEEDLES — The City of Needles offices is closed to the public until April 2, their online payment site, cityofneedles.com, is available.
“You can scroll to the middle of the page where you will see a blue icon that says pay bill,” said Kim Mitchell, business office manager. “You can also call our office at 760-326-5700 and pay with your card over the phone, there is a 3% charge to do so.”
To pay online, Mitchell stated that you must have a PayPal account.
Library won’t charge late fees
NEEDLES —The San Bernardino County Library is asking its customers to hold on returning any books or other items to the library until the library is allowed to reopen.
According to the San Bernardino County Library District, libraries will not be assessing any overdue fees during the closed period.
“So please continue to enjoy the items that you have checked out. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” stated the San Bernardino County Library District.
Spike Desert Dog Park closed
NEEDLES — According to the Needles Animal Shelter, Spike’s Desert Dog Park has been closed as per the city manager as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Licensing clinic on May 16
NEEDLES — On May 16, the Needles Animal Shelter is hosting rabies and licensing clinic from 9 a.m. to noon.
Licenses are $17 for spayed and neutered pets and $26 for unaltered pets.
Rabies shots are $5 and other vaccinations will be available.
Cash only will be accepted and dogs must be on a leash and cats in their carriers.
