NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance had its monthly meeting on Nov. 7 at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
Terry Campbell spoke about the cleanup at the Route 66 Needles Wayside Rest Stop held on Oct. 19.
“We had two burn piles that the fire department got a special burn permit for that day because there is a moratorium in the state of California,” said Campbell. “They got that pile somewhat burned and the other pile is there to dry out so it can be burned in the future. We got two ocotillo (desert plants) donated by Star Nursery and the city’s public works department planted them.”
A topic that Campbell brought up was the Needles Lagoon
“(Dist. 16 Senator Shannon Grove) is (introducing) legislation for funding the restoration project in December in the California State Senate,” said Campbell. “The issues for rehabilitating the lagoon are connected to the water rights with that lagoon and the state lands commission owns the majority of the water rights in that area. The other landowners do not own a majority of the water rights and any agreement has to have the majority of the water rights agreed to. I was going to reach out to the state senator’s office to see if we could start a letter-writing campaign based on restoring the lagoon and to get the lands commission to sign the water rights agreement,” Campbell continued. “The water rights agreement would support the restoration of the lagoon because it would cover some of the evaporation. I don’t want to do this without the state senator because I don’t want to undercut her efforts in trying to get legislation.”
Needles City Councilor Shawn Gudmundson said that Needles Highway is under construction and he doesn’t think they will finish in the time frame because “they haven’t even started pouring concrete.
“However, we are pursuing additional funding because we don’t want that contractor to leave town and, if we can, for them to do the very north side,” said Gudmundson. “So we got some federal funds that we are trying to get ahold of and we are asking the Needles Transportation Authority to release about $1.1 million to get to the city line side that looks terrible. My suggestion is, before they leave town, the city is open their checkbook to make it passable over there. The timeline is supposed to be mid-December and I don’t see that happening, but the good news is that it is under construction.”
Gudmundson said that the downtown city block that they sold closed escrow and said that he has one year to have major construction progress or the city refunds the buyer his money minus 25 percent. Right now they are planning a three-story building with the bottom floor being commercial and both stories on top being residential.
The Holiday Fun Fair is set for Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and the city of Needles are going to partner up for a Holiday box give away.
“This year we are not going to do it for Thanksgiving but rather Christmas,” said Gudmundson. “Tentatively we are looking at Monday, Dec. 23, to give out the boxes.”
Gudmundson said that the city and the FMIT are going to be meeting once a month to open lines of communication once again.
NDBA president Jan Jernigan said that next week the entertainer and Our Town Magazine are coming to the Wagon Wheel and Fender’s to do the Route 66 Passport book.
Jernigan said that Kathy Condon emailed and would let her know when the article about Needles is going to go live on her blog.
“She submitted it to the San Bernardino Tourism Center to put it up on their page,” said Jernigan.
Jernigan announced that Nov. 13, the Bullhead City Women’s Council Leadership is coming to tour Needles and visit El Garces. They are going to have speakers and eat lunch at the Wagon Wheel.
Judy Thornton said that they had the Jeep Dinner on Saturday and the 44th annual Colorado River Round Up Rodeo is scheduled for April 3-4.
The Women’s Club of Needles is doing a collection for toys and they are accepting donations that can be delivered to P.O. Box 1177.
Cathy Stubblefield said that the Palo Verde College Needles Center portables are coming along; there are not going to be any changes in the spring schedule; and they are expecting to finish the work at the end of March.
“WOW Pantries is working with us and they are using the parking lot,” said Stubblefield. “I spoke to Betty Ray who runs that. I had to tell her that Mohave Valley and Needles don’t have any way to go up to Rotary Park. They are crossing the border and there is an open agreement with Arizona with us right now. The food is free, there is no restriction on the food and there were some meats (and) pantry items. So they are going to come Nov. 16 and Dec. 21 (both are scheduled for 9 a.m.).”
Patrick Martinez, city of Needles director of development, said that Dist. 1 County Supervisor Robert Lovingood is scheduled to come to Needles Dec. 6.
“The BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway) is not going to close the K Street underpass,” said Martinez. “We had a meeting with them last week and they said that the structural integrity of the underpass is there so there is no concern. The water and sewer master plans are going to the city council in the next couple of weeks. We have a hydrologist coming to the city council (Nov. 12) to identify where a new well is going to be located.”
Martinez talked about the city’s pavement management program.
“We had our engineer drive all 42 miles of road in our city and identify a 15-year plan of how we are going to get all of our roads updated,” said Martinez. “Nine miles are going to be done within the first year. It’s a $43 million plan over 15 years which equates to $2.9 million a year. We are not going to do it on credit but rather we are going to do it on money that we have available.”
The next meeting for the NDBA is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11:30 p.m. in the Wagon Wheel.
