NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance heard about a revised Route 66 Passport Book, various city projects and more during their February meeting.
Delvin Harbor, vice present of the East California Historic Route 66 Association, was at the NDBA meeting. He said that he was going to try to make it to more NDBA meetings moving forward.
Jan Jernigan, NDBA president, said that she heard back regarding an updated Route 66 Passport Book.
“As I’ve explained before he’s opening up to smaller cities and he’s making the page better so stamps will stay on it longer,” said Jernigan. “The NDBA, Fenders and the Wagon Wheel would like to do it again.”
Jernigan said that they are going to have a meeting to figure out a good marketing strategy to do a little bit better with the Route 66 Passport Book.
“We are excited to do the passport book again,” said Jernigan. “It’s predominantly used by Europeans, which we get quite a few of around here. It’s a great marketing tool that we use in Needles and it’s a great way to get our name out there.”
Harbor said they sell the Route 66 Passport Book at the museum in Victorville and he’s encouraged that local organizations are in the passport book.
Needles City Councilor Shawn Gudmundson gave his report from the State of the County/Regional Business Summit and he said that a lot of the problems that San Bernardino County is facing the city is facing as well.
In his report, Gudmundson stated the county’s main concern is having a sustainable workforce for the number of jobs being created, which is one of the city’s concerns as well. The report states that the county is soon to open the Hi-Desert Training Center to assist in educating a workforce to meet local industry needs.
Another concern that the report highlights are that both the county and city have a demand for affordable housing. The report states that land must be made available for low to moderate income residential subdivisions and the governing agencies need a streamlined process for approval through planning and zoning.
Needles City Manager Rick Daniels said they have made repairs to the water leak that flooded Interstate 40 near Lilyhill Drive on Jan. 14.
“Permanent fix, we are working with CalTrans on and it may take a while to get through their permitting process,” said Daniels. “We may have to replace all the pipe that’s in the bridge but we don’t believe it’s damaged and we are sending an x-ray machine through there to determine the (wall thickness) of that pipe.”
Daniels said that the road is going to stay closed until they can get the banks stabilized where the blowout happened.
“We will compact where the repairs were done then we will open that bridge because it may take the state more than a month,” said Daniels. “If it does, we can’t do the permanent repairs now and we may have to wait until November.”
Daniels said that the city council has on their agenda about $900 to $1 million worth of road projects.
Daniels said that he talked to a private non-profit who was looking for a metal building that they can fix up for a place to have their veteran rehabilitation programs.
Daniels said the hotel (Hampton Inn) breaks ground on March 15 and the construction process will be six to eight months.
He said that Arrowhead Credit Union is going to open a call center that will employ about 25 to 40 people.
Captain Ross Tarangle, commander of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Colorado River Station, said that Safe Routes To School is a success.
Tarangle said that they participated in the San Bernardino County Mental Health Point In Time Count, a count of homeless people in the city which is done throughout the county, and they located 15 homeless in Needles, up from 12 last year.
Tarangle said that they upgraded their 911 system and their Text to 911 system which is called Rapid SOS that provides an exact GPS location of people who call or text to 911.
“That’s assuming that your 911 on your cellphone goes to a tower that is in California,” said Tarangle.
“But we did test it out in this area and it works great so if a person calls 911 it will track them to exactly where they are.”
Tarangle said that he encourages everyone to sign up through the city’s Code Red notification system.
Mary McNeil Ph.D., superintendent of the Needles Unified School District, said the district sold the Grace Henderson School facility to the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
“That money we will use to finish opening Big River,” McNeil continued. “My goal is to open in August of 2021.”
Kathy Stubblefield, Palo Verde College Needles Center, said that the majority of the construction at the college is compliance construction.
“This was never done and we are becoming earthquake safe, updating the electrical because it was a historic building,” said Stubblefield. “The actual improvements in the lab going on top have not started.”
Stubblefield said that there were some changes this year in FAFSA so parents will start to notice that.
Pam Blake, Needles Chamber of Commerce president, said that the chamber’s off-highway poker run is scheduled for March 14.
The next NDBA meeting is March 5 at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant. Meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.