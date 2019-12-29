NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance heard about a Route 66 Passport program; the Needles Center of Palo Verde College; a proposal for a new hotel along Needles Highway; special community projects by the Needles Police Department and more during their regular meeting on Dec. 5 in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant at 2420 Needles Hwy.
Jan Jernigan, NDBA president, said that she met with Our Time Magazine and the Laughlin Entertainer and said they are both doing articles that are going to come out in January about the Passport Route 66 Book.
“The Colorado Leadership Council visit was a very positive event for us here in Needles,” said Jernigan.
Jernigan said that the NDBA participated in the boat show in September which gave the alliance a $500 donation.
“It was a successful event for them and they will be back on April 25 and 26,” said Jernigan.
Jernigan said that Dist. 1 San Bernardino County Supervisor Robert A. Lovingood was to be in Needles on Dec. 6 for the dedication of the remodeled Needles Recreation Center.
Cathy Stubblefield said that they are moving into their modules at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College. “Construction will most likely start in less than a week,” said Stubblefield. “The contractors have been in there but we have had some firewall issues. They estimate three months but I think it’s going to take a little longer than that. Classes will go on and everything is going to be the same but we will be adjusting schedules and the lobby is going to be closed to the public until the project is completed. When the project is completed, the wet lab on the top will be done which will open up a lot of new programs that a lot of the local kids want to do. Science and nursing (students) are not going to travel to Blythe anymore.”
Stubblefield said that they are going to try to work with the marijuana growers to have some programs in the lab as well.
The Needles Rodeo is scheduled to be on April 3 and 4.
Rick Daniels, Needles City Manager, said that the rainstorm that passed through Needles Nov. 27 caused some damage on Needles Highway.
“There were portions of the road that were washed away,” said Daniels. “We did some emergency repairs and there will be much more work that will need to be done to stabilize that road.”
Daniels said that the city has stamped the building plans for a proposed Hampton by Hilton Hotel at 1803 Needles Hwy., the former site of the El Rancho Motel. They are ready to go and they can give them the building permit any day on it. (Note: the hotel proposed by Greens Needles LLC appeared on the Needles City Council meeting agenda of Dec. 10. - ed.)
“The city created an economic development fund that comes out of the cannabis resources. It sets aside 10 percent to assist non-cannabis projects,” said Daniels. “He’s applied for about $90,000 of permit fees so it will be money that will come back to city departments. That program is available to anybody who is starting a new non-cannabis business that creates jobs. They are doing a $12.9 million investment in the property and creating between 35 and 50 jobs.”
Daniels said that the property owner across the street from Dollar General is talking with a couple of hotels, one of which is the extended-stay brand from Motel 6 called Studio 6.
Daniels said that the Rio Buena Vista group by the golf course held a fundraiser that contributed $2,300 for the junior golf program and the high school program.
Captain Ross Tarangle from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Colorado River Station said that they are participating with Shop with a Cop on Saturday morning, Dec. 7.
“We are also going to be participating in the bicycle giveaway this year,” said Tarangle. “Staff at our offices have been raising funds to buy some brand-new bicycles and give those away.”
Tarangle said that Dec. 19 they are going to be having their Coffee with a Cop event at 9 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel. He continued by stating that he would remind everyone if they can to donate to the Needles Animal Shelter not only money but items such as food, cat litter and other items.
The next NDBA meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the Wagon Wheel.
